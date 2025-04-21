Reduced-cost water testing offered this month by McHenry County health department

The McHenry County Department of Health encourages private well owners to test their water supply at least once a year for coliform bacteria and nitrates. To support this effort, MCDH is offering reduced-cost water sample analysis.

During April, residents can have their water tested for coliform bacteria, E. coli bacteria and nitrates for $25, down from the standard $30 fee.

To make testing more convenient, MCDH has partnered with several township locations to provide alternative drop-off sites throughout the year. Residents can pick up water sample kits during normal business hours and return their samples on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and noon. Samples must be collected on the same day they are submitted. Results will be available within 24 to 48 hours. Payment must be included with the sample in the form of a check; cash is not accepted.

Residents can also drop off water samples at the MCDH Environmental Health office at 667 Ware Road (Suite 110) in Woodstock from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Participating township drop-off locations include:

Water testing is an important step in maintaining a safe and reliable drinking water supply for private well owners. For more information, visit mcdh.info or call 815-334-4500.