Crystal Lake teacher earns inaugural Turning Point Heart Award

Nicole Thompson, center, health teacher at Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake, is honored with the inaugural Turning Point Heart Award on Friday, April 4, 2025, at this year’s Paint the Night Purple Gala. She's flanked by Lexie Zeppos, , left, Turning Point's outreach and prevention advocate, and Elissa Crowley, Turning Point's director of outreach and community engagement. (Photo provided by Turning Point)

Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 and Turning Point have announced that Bernotas Middle School health teacher Nicole Thompson was honored with the inaugural Turning Point Heart Award this month at the Paint the Night Purple Gala.

Presented by Turning Point, the award recognizes a community member who champions safe, respectful relationships and prevention education. Thompson was selected for her ongoing commitment to her students and her strong partnership with Turning Point’s prevention programs.

“In her classroom, Thompson creates an inclusive space where students learn about respect, boundaries and building safe, supportive relationships,” according to a notice on the District 47 website, which also said that each February, during Teen Dating Violence Month, she helps organize Wear Orange Day at Bernotas “to support survivors and raise awareness.”

The inaugural Heart award “was created to recognize a community member who exemplifies Turning Point’s mission –supporting prevention efforts and raising awareness that everyone deserves to be in safe, respectful relationships," a news release said.

Thompson’s “deep commitment to her students, and outstanding partnership with Turning Point’s prevention education programming” was also noted in the release. "Even during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nicole worked to ensure Turning Point’s programs continued virtually, keeping vital education accessible for students."

Woodstock-based Turning Point works to prevent domestic violence and advocate for people affected by it.