Fire damages Woodstock-area manufacturing plant

No injuries were reported after a Woodstock area manufacturing plant caught fire Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A manufacturing plant near Woodstock caught fire Tuesday evening.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to Vorteq Coil Finishers in the 15900 block of Nelson Road near Woodstock, at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday “for a reported fire inside the manufacturing plant,” Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

An employee inside made the first 911 call, which reported visible fire and the plant filling with smoke, Vucha said.

Firefighters found no visible smoke or flames from the exterior of the building when they arrived but crews found a smoke-filled interior, Vucha said.

Emergency crews worked to find the fire’s origin and conditions inside the plant indicated the fire could extend into the roof, prompting emergency crews to upgrade their response to a working fire.

The upgrade prompted more resources, including more water tenders, fire suppression apparatus, personnel and change-of-quarters companies, Vucha said.

Following an “aggressive and coordinated interior operation,” crews found and extinguished a fire in the ceiling area near an exhaust vent.

All of the plant’s employees had evacuated before the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported, Vucha said.

After making sure hazards were mitigated and conditions were safe, remaining fire crews cleared the scene at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday, Vucha said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District is investigating the cause of the fire.