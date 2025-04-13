Crystal Lake has watercraft lake usage decals, boat launch key fobs available for purchase

Boats on Crystal Lake are shown on the Fourth of July, 2023. (Michelle Meyer)

Watercraft lake usage decals, Main and West Beach boat launch key fobs and watercraft dry storage stalls are available for purchase at the Crystal Lake Park District Administrative Office, 1 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

Residents of Crystal Lake, Lakewood and the Crystal Lake Park District are eligible to purchase lake usage decals for launching both non-motorized and motorized watercraft on Crystal Lake. These decals are required for any watercraft on the lake.

Proof of residency is required for all purchases. A copy of the registration card showing the watercraft is registered to the same owner must also be provided for decal and boat launch key fob purchases.

Non-motorized watercraft decals are $20 and motorized watercraft are $50 for motors between 1 and 39 horsepower, $75 for motors between 40-99 horsepower, $125 for motors between 100-199 horsepower and $200 for motors at 200 horsepower and above.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources categorizes sailboats as powered watercraft, meaning they are required to be registered with the state. All sailboats will need to purchase a motorized decal for $50.

The administrative office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 to noon on Saturday.

For more information on decals, key fobs and more, visit crystallakeparks.org or contact Anne Sandor at asandor@crystallakeparks.org.