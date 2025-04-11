Clothing drive Sunday benefits Marengo animal sanctuary, with drop-offs in Crystal Lake, Marengo

Glory Bound Rescue Ranch founder Jennifer Finkelman, second from right, helps a kid ride Fancy the horse at the Island Lake July 4 picnic in 2023. (Michelle Meyer)

A clothing drive is planned for Sunday, April 13 to benefit Glory Bound Rescue Ranch, a no-kill animal sanctuary in Marengo.

Items can be dropped off between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Marengo Municipal Lot at 101 N. State St. in Marengo and at Gallant Building Solutions, 345 Memorial Drive in Crystal Lake, in the back parking lot.

Items that will be accepted include clothing, which must be in a bag; small household items, which must be in a box; books; shoes; purses; and handbags. No underwear or socks will be taken.

Personnel will be on hand to help unload items from cars.

The donations will be provided to Savers, which provides compensation that helps Glory Bound cover its expenses and care for its animals, the organization said.

Glory Bound is a nonprofit that provides a sanctuary to horses, dogs and farm animals.