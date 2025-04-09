McHenry baseball no-hits Hampshire: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

McHenry 2, Hampshire 0: At McHenry, McHenry’s Brandon Shannon and Zach Readdy threw a combined no-hitter for the Warriors (7-1-1, 1-0) in a Fox Valley Conference victory while handing the Whip-Purs their first loss of the season.

Shannon went six innings, striking out 14 and walking one, and Readdy pitched a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout for the save. Conner McLean and Kyle Maness had an RBI apiece for McHenry.

Calen Schneider went six innings for Hampshire (11-1, 0-1), striking out 11 and allowing two runs on four hits and four walks.

Burlington Central 2, St. Charles North 1: At Burlington, Sam Maglares and Gavin Bramer combined to strike out eight while allowing just three hits as the Rockets took down the North Stars in a nonconference contest. Connor Finn doubled twice for Central (6-0).

Marian Central Catholic 18, St. Edward 15: At Elgin, the Hurricanes banged out 13 hits and took advantage of five Green Wave errors to earn the win in a Chicagoland Christian Conference game. Jaxson Christiansen drove in three runs for Marian (4-8, 2-0).

Woodstock 11, Harvard 9: At Woodstock, Chace Waterson drove in three runs as the Blue Streaks knocked off the Hornets in a Kishwaukee River Conference contest. Everett Flannery drove in a pair of runs for Woodstock (2-4, 1-0). Ryan Bennett doubled and drove in three for Harvard (4-5, 0-1).

Alden-Hebron 15, Christian Liberty 5 (6 inn.): At Arlington Heights, Spencer Zaccone dominated on the mound, fanning 10, and the Giants scored in every inning as they rolled to the win. Zaccone added a triple and a pair of RBIs, and Caleb Linneman homered for A-H (2-4).

Huntley 13, Crystal Lake Central 10: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders offense came alive as they banged out six extra-base hits in their FVC win over the Tigers. Alex Behles homered and drove two. TJ Jakubowski, AJ Putty, Dylan Visvadra and Drew Borkowski accounted for two RBIs each for Huntley (6-2, 1-0).

Prairie Ridge 9, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, Conner Pollasky homered and drove in three as part of a three-hit day as the Wolves captured the FVC opener. Gabriel Winkleman clubbed a three-run homer and Riley Golden struck out nine for Prairie Ridge (8-3-1, 1-0).

Marengo 4, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, Michael Kirchhoff struck out 11 in just over five innings as the Indians won the Kishwaukee River Conference contest over the Thunder. Kirchhoff had a pair of doubles and Brady Kentgen drove in a pair for Marengo (6-3, 1-0). Brady Rogers doubled, tripled and drove in a run for North (2-4, 0-1).

Johnsburg 13, Richmond Burton 3 (5 inn.): At Richmond, Deegan Turner doubled twice and drove in three to lead the Skyhawks to the win in the KRC. Evan Pohl had four hits and drove in two while striking out seven for Johnsburg (8-2, 1-0). Logan Johnson struck out six for R-B (1-7, 0-1).

Softball

Burlington Central 6, Cary-Grove 3: At Cary, Allie Botkin drove in three runs and Isabelle Reed struck out nine as the Rockets captured the FVC opener for both teams. Gwyn Falk and Addison Beltran had a pair of hits each for Central (2-6, 1-0). Holly Streit doubled, homered and drove in a run for C-G (1-3, 0-1).

Belvidere North 17, Hampshire 2 (4 inn.): At Belvidere, Melissa Johnson had a pair of hits and Mia Robinson drove in a run as the Whip-Purs (6-2) fell in a nonconference contest.

Barrington 4, Jacobs 0: At Barrington, Talia Di Silvio had a pair of hits as the Golden Eagles (5-2) fell to the Fillies.

Dundee-Crown 16, Crystal Lake South 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, an 11-run fifth inning broke open the FVC opener for the Chargers. Jordyn Jeffs homered and drove in three runs, and Alyssa Gale, Faith Dierwechter, Emily Einhorn and Kerrigan Svec had a pair of RBIs each for D-C (4-2, 1-0).

Harvard 3, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Leona Eichholz allowed only two hits while striking out 18 as the Hornets cruised in the KRC opener. Tallulah Eichholz and Nayeli Sanchez had RBIs for Harvard (2-3, 1-0).

Marengo 13, Woodstock North 2 (6 inn.): At Woodstock, every hitter in the Indians’ lineup had a hit. Gabby Gieseke had four as Marengo (7-4, 1-0) rolled in the KRC opener. Mia Feidt homered for Marengo.

Johnsburg 1, Richmond-Burton 0: At Richmond, Joree Tibbs doubled to drive in Kayla Reiner with the only run of the game for Johnsburg (5-4, 1-0) in a KRC win. Tibbs tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits, walking one and striking out four.

Hailey Holtz struck out 14 for R-B (6-3-1, 0-1). The only run she allowed was unearned.

Christian Liberty 13, Alden-Hebron 12 (5 inn.): At Arlington Heights, Madison Johnson and Hayden Smith drove in a pair of runs each as the Giants fell on a late rally by the Chargers.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central Co-Op 13, St. Charles East Co-Op 7: At Crystal Lake, Addie Bechler scored six times and Anna Star had five goals as the Tigers won the nonconference matchup.

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake Central 1, Belvidere North 1: At Crystal Lake, Hadley Ferrero scored the only goal for the Tigers. Ryleigh Smith had five saves for Central (3-1-1).

Grayslake North 6, Crystal Lake South 1: At Grayslake, Maddy Landa scored for South (1-5).

Jacobs 1, Round Lake 1: At Round Lake, Kylie Deegan scored off an assist from Avery Maloney. Addison Hunsicker made five saves for the Golden Eagles (2-1-2).

Boys tennis

Antioch 5, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, Tyler Batt won at No. 1 singles in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0 for Johnsburg.

Prairie Ridge 7, Woodstock 0: At Crystal Lake, Jacob Kim, Rory Senese and Trigg Palmer all won in straight sets as the Wolves cruised to the win. All four Prairie Ridge doubles teams won in straight sets.

Boys track and field

Woodstock 89, Woodstock North 76, Harvard 18: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks captured the KRC tri-meet. Ellery Shutt, Colton Medley, Josh Roth, Hunter Hasan, and Ty Steponaitis won events for Woodstock. George Kingos won a pair of races for Woodstock North, and Braden Wittum won the shot and disc for Harvard.

Richmond-Burton 86, Sandwich 57, Marengo 37: At Marengo, Gavin McInnis and Ryan Wisniewski won a pair of events to lead the Rockets to the KRC tri-meet victory. Oliver Stack and Jackson Heimsoth won events for Marengo.

Johnsburg 74, Plano 61, Marian Central Catholic 20: At Johnsburg, Blake Bowers won a pair of events to lead the Skyhawks to the tri-meet win. Luke Aragona won the triple jump for Marian.

Girls track and field

Woodstock 79, Woodstock North 59, Harvard 42: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks opened KRC meet action with a win. Keira Bogott and Sophia Mendoza won a pair of races for Woodstock. Brenna McConnell won the shot and disc for Woodstock North. Jaden Timblin and Hayden Binz won events for Harvard.

Richmond-Burton 63, Sandwich 57, Marengo 49: At Marengo, Alexia Spatz won the 800 and 1,600-meter runs to lead R-B in the KRC tri-meet victory. Emily Wisniewski won both hurdles races and Sophia Komar won the long and triple jumps for the Rockets. Abigail Standish won the shot and disc for Marengo.

Johnsburg 79, Plano 38, Marian Central Catholic 27: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks won nine events to earn the tri-meet win. Skye and Summer Toussaint each won an individual event and a relay for Johnsburg.

Boys lacrosse

Prairie Ridge 8, Wauconda 5: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves picked up the win over the Bulldogs.

Wheaton Academy 17, Huntley 10: At Huntley, the Red Raiders fell to the Warriors in a nonconference match.

Libertyville 14, Jacobs 0: At Libertyville, the Wildcats blanked the Golden Eagles in a nonconference contest.