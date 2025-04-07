Person airlifted after McHenry-area crash with entrapment

A person was airlifted after a crash Sunday evening near McHenry.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a single-vehicle crash “off the roadway with entrapment” in the 1200 block of Cherry Valley Road at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday, according to a department news release.

Crews arrived to the scene in seven minutes and immediately began advanced life support for a patient trapped in a sedan, according to the release. Responders used specialized rescue equipment and were able to get the person out within 15 minutes.

Paramedics took the patient to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for transfer to a LifeNet medical helicopter and then a Level 1 trauma center.

Cherry Valley Road was closed for law enforcement to investigate the accident, according to the release.