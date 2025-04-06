Ringwood man sentenced to 5 years in prison for abusing teen he met on Snapchat

A Ringwood man who pleaded guilty in March to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a girl he met on Snapchat has turned himself in to McHenry County jail to begin his five-year prison sentence.

On March 6, Irin Ponce, 22, who also lists a McHenry home address in jail records, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felony, a judgement order in the McHenry County court said.

Judge Mark Gerhardt allowed Ponce to turn himself in Thursday, the judgment order said. He was in custody at 11:55 a.m., according to the jail log.

In exchange for his guilty plea earlier this month, additional charges were dismissed, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse, traveling to meet a minor and grooming, court records show. He is required to serve half of his prison term followed by one year mandatory supervised release.

During his initial appearance in which he was denied pretrial release, Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre said that in November 2023, Ponce met a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat and told her he was 16. The two began a dating relationship and, on more than one occasion, Ponce sexually abused her against her will, Ponce said.

In one encounter, Cantre said, as the teen unsuccessfully attempted to push him off her, Ponce held her down by her arms, leaving bruises. Cantre said the alleged victim told investigators, “He was hurting me so I just let him do it.”

During Ponce’s initial appearance, Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger said Ponce denied bruising the girl or any “forceful interaction.”

In a separate case from January 2024, Ponce was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery involving the same teen, but that charge was dismissed, court records show.

Ponce will receive credit for 344 days for time in jail and on house arrest.