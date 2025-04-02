Election results in Huntley District 158 suggest shift on school board; candidates endorsed by union leading

Candidates (from left): Andrew Fekete, Corine Burns, Paul Troy, Richard Bobby III, Dana Wiley, Melissa Maiorino and Jim Hollich participate in the Huntley District 158 candidate forum in Huntley Saturday March 1, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

In the Huntley Community School District 158 race, candidates endorsed by the teachers union and a grassroots organization are leading.

Incumbents Paul Troy and Sean Cratty appear headed for another four-year term on the board, as are challengers Melissa Maiorino and Rich Bobby. The four, in addition to Andrew Fekete running for the two-year seat, received support from the Candidates for All Kids group as well as the endorsement from the district’s teachers union, the Huntley Education Association.

Maiorino previously was on the board but lost reelection in 2023, when a more conservative slate took control of the board.

Months into that term, one of the members of the slate resigned, and Dana Wiley was appointed to the board. Bobby was originally nominated, but his nomination failed.

Wiley may be unsuccessful in her bid to finish the term, as Fekete leads the two-year seat race, 2,466 to 2,176, according to unofficial election results in McHenry and Kane counties.

The Grafton Township GOP endorsed Wiley, Corine Burns and Andrew Martin. Cassie Khurana and Jim Hollich were also running for four-year terms.

Maiorino led all candidates with 2,814 votes; Troy was second with 2,561 votes; Cratty was third with 2,495 votes; and Bobby was fourth with 2,366, in unofficial totals. Burns had 2,160 votes between the two counties, Martin had 1,775, Khurana had 1,243 and Hollich had 1,057.

Over the past two years, the board has waded through a number of issues including whether to accept a library grant related to Illinois’ anti-book ban law. And despite some on the slate elected two years ago campaigning for lower taxes, the board has opted for tax increases.

In this campaign cycle, the candidates addressed DEI and other social issues as well as taxes.

Tuesday’s results signal a potential shift in the trajectory of the board; some on the grassroots group had indicated they were disenchanted with the school board. While the group billed itself as nonpartisan, some members indicated supporting candidates who they believed wouldn’t ban LGBTQ clubs in the district.