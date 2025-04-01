Lakemoor trustees to vote on controversial solar farm on golf course land Tuesday

Pistakee Country Club near Lakemoor, whose sign is pictured on March 12, 2025, could become a solar farm under a proposal being considered by Lakemoor officials. (Claire O'Brien)

The Pistakee Country Club could soon be converted to a solar farm in Lakemoor – but neighbors living nearby have issues with it.

Many neighbors spoke against the proposal in a standing-room-only zoning board hearing last month. Among their concerns is the potential impact of the solar farm on the nearby Chain O’ Lakes and property values, and how much noise it would generate.

Heidi Wolf, who lives across the street from the proposed development, said she was not 100% against solar energy, but not on that site. She is worried about property values and the environment. Wolf said solar panels can short circuit and catch fire.

The U.S. Department of Energy has said fires caused by rooftop solar systems are rare, though in this case panels would not be installed on rooftops.

The project team said it didn’t plan to change the terrain too much; there are some hills on the property. Wolf said she didn’t believe the team when they said there wouldn’t be mass grading and panels can’t sit on hills.

“I think it’s going to be very disruptive” in this area, Wolf said.

Some of the uses Wolf thinks could be better include a farm to teach students or be donated to the conservation district.

Wolf said the golf course had been for sale for some time, but was surprised to see the owners have an offer like the solar farm.

Lakemoor officials said having the proposal in their town, rather than unincorporated McHenry County, would allow them to have more control over it and make it better for the neighbors. Officials expressed that if Lakemoor turns down the solar farm, the company will go to the county and it will go through there.

An annexation agreement for the land at 815 Bay Road, near the intersection of Bay and Cuhlman roads is on the table Tuesday evening. The agreement, the “reclassification” of the property and a conditional-use permit to allow the solar farm are all expected to be taken up by the board. The property borders Lakemoor on multiple sides.

According to the proposed annexation agreement, the conditional-use permit would last for at least 45 years. The annexation agreement would be in place for 20.

Suzana Draginis, who also lives by the proposed solar farm, said she hadn’t seen any panels that would last 40 years. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates a solar panel lifespan to be 30-35 years, but notes some panels may run longer.

Draginis said she has been trying to encourage the solar farm company to work with the IDNR to follow a plan to put up the solar farm in the safest way possible. She said the IDNR is looking for a project to highlight balancing solar energy with making a positive impact on the environment and thinks the Lakemoor project could be a good candidate.

Some of the 19 conditions the zoning board approved include seed mixes be approved as native, non-invasive species, per IDNR recommendation; “landscape and plantings on the project be conducive to the propagation of the Rusty Patch Bumblebee;” and the petitioner should work with the US Fish and Wildlife service “for recommendations prior to finalizing and implementing the landscape and screening designs.”

The IDNR puts together a report of recommendations for solar projects to try to mitigate harm to the environment, Draginis said. She also said she wants to see the conditions added to the annexation agreement to provide for more enforceability.

Draginis said the longest timeframe for a solar farm she knew of would be 25 years, and questioned the length of the permit. She also had questions about the plan for decommissioning the farm when the time comes.

The zoning board also stipulated the petitioner follow EPA guidelines for panel recycling and disposal at the end of the project and to take groundwater samples and test them at least every two years against a baseline.

In the zoning meeting, other concerns residents raised included the “perceived eyesore” of the solar development.

“Historically, solar farms have been perceived by the general public as a good source of green energy. However, most of those same members of the public would not care to have the systems near their own homes,” according to village records.

If the property was to remain unincorporated, the McHenry County Board would likely take up any solar proposals. County Board members have expressed frustration with Illinois law that limits counties’ abilities to restrict solar farms and feel they must vote to approve them to avoid a potential lawsuit. The county has been sued over restrictions, but also has sought to get back some of its authority on the issue.

County board member Carl Kamienski, who was at the Lakemoor zoning meeting and whose district includes the proposed solar farm, said having the solar go through the village’s approval process might be the better option, and it might come down to whether the petitioner can meet Lakemoor’s requirements.

Gloria Foxman, who works for the company that is proposing the solar farm, Turning Point, LLC, said during the zoning meeting that the company’s vision for the property was quiet and screened. Project representatives said there would not be additional impervious surface under the panels and thus there wouldn’t be any additional runoff.

Other benefits to the community include the potential to save money on electricity, improved soil health and local jobs, according to a presentation. The petitioners also cited a study in their presentation that found solar farms didn’t negatively impact property values.

Foxman wasn’t available for comment Monday. A Pistakee Country Club representative also was not available Monday. It’s not clear when the course would close.

The village board, which will have the final say on whether Lakemoor will handle the solar farm, is expected to take up the issue Tuesday. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 28581 Route 120.

Draginis said her message is if you’re going to build the solar farm, “do it right,” recognizing state law makes such a farm likely to happen.