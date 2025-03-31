Almost 20 years later, townhouse development proposed again for Lake in the Hills site

A photo shows the potential site of a townhouse development in Lake in the Hills. (Photo provided by Village of Lake in the Hills)

Almost 20 years after a similar plan was first proposed, a townhouse complex could be coming to Lake in the Hills.

The Village Board on Thursday evening had a “sketch plan review” of the complex, which would be located off Miller Road near Exner Marsh and close to another subdivision with duplexes. The board did not vote.

The townhouse complex, named Nature Edge and located at 9103 Miller Road, would have one main road running north-south that would connect the residences, ending in a cul-de-sac. The homes would be arranged in a courtyard, facing each other in the front with garages in the back. The development would have about 40 units.

In 2006, Lake in the Hills entered into an annexation agreement for the property, and there was a proposal for a 24-unit townhouse development named Bentley Place. However, that never got built, probably because of the mortgage crisis, Community Development Director John Svalenka said.

The Village Board was generally supportive Thursday of the new preliminary plans to develop the land, but Svalenka noted that whether to move ahead is up to the developer.

Developer Derek Lewicki said Friday that he is hoping to have approvals completed and building started at the end of July, although he acknowledged that might be a tight turnaround. The developer previously submitted the plans to the village and other taxing bodies, including the fire department and school districts, according to village records.

Lewicki noted that the entry road was widened to three lanes; the police department had raised concerns about it. Plans included in Lake in the Hills material show there would be a left-turn lane off Miller Road into the development and a left-turn and right-turn lane onto Miller from the development.

Police Chief Matt Mannino said the department had a chance to review the plans and was concerned with the original driveway being a “chokepoint,” but the new plans alleviate those worries.

Trustee Stephen Harlfinger said developments along that corridor should consider the Blanding’s turtle and other species in the area.

The public didn’t weigh in on the plans Thursday, but the village Planning and Zoning Commission took them up March 17. The commission specifically wanted to see the Miller Road bike path connected to existing trails in Exner Marsh, Svalenka said. He said that also was part of the 2006 plan.

Trustee Bob Huckins said he liked the concept and that it was “nice and clean,” he but asked about traffic studies.

Joe eGottemmoller, the lawyer for the project, said the developer hasn’t done a full traffic study, but part of the ordinance requires builders to show what improvements, if any, would be needed. That will come at a later stage, Gottemoller said.

Gottemoller, who also is on the McHenry County Board, said prices in the subdivision would start at $15,000 higher than an existing subdivision next door.

Each unit would have a two-car garage and space for two more cars in the driveway. Units would have three levels, with the garage and so-called bonus room on the ground floor, three bedrooms and 2⅓ bathrooms.

Harlfinger said he thought the plans would look good in the village.

“I think this would be a better use of the property rather than trying to do anything else there,” Harlfinger said.

Gottemoller said he was involved in the annexation in 2006, adding it “would be nice” to see the development come to fruition.