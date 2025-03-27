Driver seriously injured in T-bone style crash with semi-truck in Woodstock

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District firefighters extricate the driver of a sedan after a crash with a semi-truck on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at the intersection of Route 120 and North Queen Anne Road in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A driver suffered serious injuries in a T-bone crash with a semi-truck hauling machinery Thursday afternoon on Route 120 in Woodstock, officials report.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 12:03 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 120 and North Queen Anne Road for a reported car crash with entrapment. First responders arrived “within minutes” to a “T-bone style collision involving a semi-truck and a sedan,” district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The crash trapped the adult male driver of the sedan inside and was extricated within 10 minutes. The seriously injured driver was taken to a helipad at Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and then airlifted to a Level 1 trauma center, Vucha said in the release.

The driver of the semi-truck, who was hauling machinery, declined medical treatment at the scene and the truck sustained minor damage, according to Vucha.

The Woodstock Police Department is investigating the crash, Vucha said in the release.