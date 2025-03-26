2025 Northwest Herald girls track and field preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Vince Neil (22nd season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth at FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Abby Burke, sr. (distance); Cailen O’Brien, so. (sprints, high jump); Julia Scheuer, so. (sprints); Emile Anderson, jr. (throws); Marlee Christiansen, so. (sprints); Mia Estrada, sr. (sprints); Danica Wiegel, sr. (sprints, jumps, pole vault)

Top new athletes: LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan, fr. (sprints, jumps); Sophia Arnold, sr. (distance); Taryn Borst, fr. (sprints, jumps); Callie Pflug, fr. (distance); Julia Haacker, fr. (distance); Valentina Klassy, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: O’Brien had a great freshman campaign, winning the FVC high jump title and then finishing fifth in the Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional (the top four advanced to state). Burke finished 27th in the Class 2A state cross country meet last fall. Last spring was the Rockets' first in 3A. “We will rely heavily on the leadership and athleticism of our returning athletes to help inspire and push our team to top performances,“ Neil said. ”We have a very nice freshman class joining our team who have already made an immediate impact for us at large indoor invitationals. ... Our goal is to continue to work hard, support each other and set many personal bests throughout the season."

Cary-Grove

Coach: Mark Anderson (25th season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth at FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Olivia Parker, jr. (sprints, hurdles); Kennedy Manning, jr. (sprints, jumps); Fiyinfunoluwa Onafeko, so. (sprints, jumps); Caelie Mendro, jr. (sprints, jumps, pole vault); Kenna Kinsch, sr. (throws)

Top new athletes: Alexandra Santoyo, fr. (distance); Bella Limburg, fr. (distance); Maggie Jablonski, fr. (sprints); Addie Hankin, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: Parker was the FVC runner-up in the 100 and 300 hurdles last spring, and she qualified for the Class 3A state meet in both events. She also is one of the Trojans' several experienced sprinters. “We can be competitive in most events,” Anderson said. “Much bigger team than the past few years and a lot of talent and potential if the girls keep working hard.”

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Brett Willhoit (10th season)

Last year’s finish: 10th at FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Ryleigh Mazzacano, so. (jumps); Grace Fujino, jr. (pole vault)

Top new athletes: Elynor Raithel, fr.

Worth noting: Fujino was an all-conference pole vaulter last spring. The Tigers are a young team. “We are hoping to build upon our strengths and come together as a team as the season builds,” Willhoit said.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Matt Dunker (17th season)

Last year’s finish: Seventh at FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Olivia Pinta, sr. (middle distance); Victoria Pinta, sr. (middle distance); Laynie Ripley, jr. (middle distance, distance); Addison Nabielec, jr. (pole vault); Adara Lock, jr. (sprints); Analise Strauss, so. (sprints, long jump); Sedona Semradek, so. (middle distance; discus)

Top new athletes: Caroline Lucas, fr. (middle distance, distance); Emme Reall, fr. (middle distance); Annalee Aarseth, so. (middle distance); Reagan Marsett, fr. (middle distance)

Worth noting: Olivia Pinta and Ripley ran on the Gators' Class 3A state-qualifying 4x800 relay last spring, but the team has only three seniors on the roster. Gracey LePage ran at state in the 200 as a freshman last spring, but tore her ACL in December. “We are a very young team, so there is a lot of excitement about the future,” Dunker said. “We have a lot of quality runners, especially in the mid-distance events.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Christine Hopkins-Muehl (13th season)

Last year’s finish: Ninth at FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Marisa Klaas, sr. (hurdles, jumps); Oliwa Drozdz, sr. (sprints); D’Angel Slater, sr. (sprints); Nathalie Singerean, sr. (sprints); Gisel Castaneda, sr. (distance); Alexa Baxter, jr. (sprints); Michelle Garcia, jr. (sprints); Jordyn Shelley, jr. (sprints); Lisa Hahn, jr. (discus); Jane Larsen, jr. (distance); Yazleen Santos, jr. (distance); Delilah Kissane, so. (sprints); Jade Adegbusi, so. (sprints); MaKayla Irons, so. (sprints); Penny Murray, so. (hurdles, jumps); Aaliyah Olla, so. (hurdles, jumps); Alexandra Burczynski, so. (distance); Ashly Castro, so. (distance); Sarah Hillyer, so. (distance)

Worth noting: Klaas qualified for state in the 100 hurdles last year. She was all-FVC in that event and the triple jump. Kissane (400), Murray (high jump) and Drozdz (400) also were all-conference performers last spring for the Chargers. “We are hoping to make gradual improvements each and every meet,” Hopkins-Muehl said. “We are trying to foster a mindset of commitment, cooperation and improvement. We know we are facing an uphill battle compared to other teams in our conference. We just want to show consistent growth as a team and as individuals.”

Hampshire

Coach: Bo Price (third season)

Last year’s finish: Second at FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Hailey Homola, jr. (throws); Kaley Byhre, jr. (distance); Kassidy Papa, sr. (pole vault, sprints); Hannah Jones, sr. (sprints, middle distance); Alyssa Garcia, jr. (sprints); Ava Garcia, jr. (sprints); Rylie Wilson, sr. (middle distance); Hailey Wilson, jr. (hurdles); Annabelle Haskins, jr. (distance); Malaya Ligon, so. (sprints); McKenna Smith, so. (throws); Ecko Bausley, sr. (jumps); Emma Chanthaboury, sr. (jumps)

Top new athletes: Reese Long, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs are coming off a runner-up finish in the FVC. Their returners include Homola, who’s the reigning FVC shot put champion. Byhre, Alyssa Garcia and Jones ran on Hampshire’s state-qualifying 4x800 relay. The freshman Long qualified for the Class 3A state cross country meet last fall, after placing fourth in the FVC meet.

Huntley

Coach: Jason Monson (sixth season)

Last year’s finish: First at FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Dominique Johnson, sr. (jumps, sprints); Sienna Robertson, sr. (throws); Emmy Byers, sr. (sprints); Abbie Williams, sr. (middle distance); Addi Busam, jr. (sprints, jumps); Aspen Maldonado, jr. (distance); Cori Kilvinger, jr. (distance); Morgan Sauber, so. (distance); Haley Rahman, so. (distance); Elena Fetzer, so. (throws); Nevaeh Fondjo, sr. (hurdles, sprints); Abi McKoy, jr. (hurdles, sprints); Izzy Ciesla, jr. (distance); Izzy Whitehouse, so. (jumps); Ava Acevedo, jr. (sprints); Ari Ford, so. (sprints); Emma Garofalo, jr. (pole vault); Brianna Felde, jr. (throws)

Top new athletes: Myla Wade, fr. (sprints); Reagan Ellis, fr. (sprints); Rachel Hogan, fr. (sprints); Riley Galanis, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: The 2024 Red Raiders won FVC for the third year in a row and then captured their own sectional championship, before finishing runner-up in the Class 3A state meet. They don’t figure to slow down. Johnson is the two-time defending state champ in the triple jump, ran a leg on last year’s state title-winning 4x200 relay and also medaled in the long jump (third). Byers ran on the state champion 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Williams (1,600 relay), Busam (triple jump), Maldonado (4x800 relay), Kilvinger (4x800 relay), Sauber (4x800 relay, 800), Rahman (4x800 relay) and Fetzer (shot put) also qualified for state last year. Ciesla was the Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year in the fall. “The girls have had a heck of an indoor season, putting up many state-best performances,” Monson said. “We should be very competitive in the FVC and would like to win another IHSA sectional. At the state meet, we feel great about some of our athletes' ability to score high. The depth of our team will continue to be a strength, as it will allow us to run many different combinations of relays to help the girls stay rested and ready.”

Jacobs

Coach: Jason Wright (second season)

Last year’s finish: Eighth at FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Jackie Then, sr. (sprints); MacKenzie Cronin, jr. (middle distance, distance); Kathleen Kania, sr. (distance); Megan Retzler, sr. (distance); Holly Levesque, jr. (hurdles); Aaliyah Guichon, so. (sprints); Natalie Dolson, jr. (jumps)

Top new athletes: Hudson Szymonik, sr. (distance)

Worth noting: Then set the Golden Eagles' school record in the 60 dash indoors in March. Lewis University commit Szymonik transferred in from Hampshire. Last spring she ran on the Whip-Purs' state-qualifying 4x800 relay and was third in the 4x800 relay in the FVC meet.

McHenry

Coach: Kyle Owens (17th season)

Last year’s finish: Third at FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Emma Blanken, sr. (sprints/hurdles); Avery Stinger, sr. (sprints); Olivia Meyer, so. (hurdles); Gabi Grasser, sr. (jumps); Lorelei Galvicius, sr. (throws); Brianna Amedio, jr. (sprints/jumps)

Top new athletes: Addison Hoffmann, fr. (sprints); Bria Larak, fr. (sprints/hurdles); Elena De Lord, fr. (hurdles/jumps); Delania Floden, so. (distance); Avery Vernooy, jr. (pole vault)

Worth noting: Blanken returns for her third and final season on varsity for the Warriors. The junior Amedio is competing her third season on varsity. “Our hurdle group and sprint relays will be strong points this season,” Owens said. “Overall, we are shaping up to be a well-rounded young team with strong upperclass leadership that has potential to score points in all event groups.”

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Kelly MacDonald (first season)

Last year’s finish: Fourth at FVC Meet

Top returning athletes: Katie Jewell, sr. (sprints); Paige Bredemeier, sr. (sprints); Kailyn Mazella, sr. (sprints); Kaitlyn Harmke, sr. (sprints); Kylie Harmke, jr. (sprints); Ava Merklin, jr. (sprints); Madison Carver, so. (sprints); Kelly Anderson, jr. (hurdles); Marta McCarthy, jr. (hurdles); Lila Stewart, jr. (middle distance); Onnie Mondray, so. (throws); Jessie Merrit, so. (high jump); Anastasia Halayko, jr. (sprints, jumps); Kierra Stetler, so. (sprints, jumps)

Top new athletes: Emmie Foster, fr. (distance); Genevieve Torgerson, so. (distance); Emily McPherson, so. (distance); Anneke Dam, fr. (distance); Paige Arnold. fr. (throws); Mila Peterson, fr. (sprints); Sophia Gibson, fr. (hurdles)

Worth noting: The Wolves won the Class 2A Carmel Sectional last season and were led by Jewell, who qualified for state in the 100, 200, 400 (first) and 4x100 relay. Jewell is committed to the University of Colorado–Colorado Springs. Stewart (800) and Anderson (100 hurdles) also won sectional titles. Stewart and Anderson also ran on a state-qualifying relay, as did Bredemeier, Halayko and Kaitlyn Harmke. “Even with a declining school population, we have had a lot of growth in our program,” MacDonald said. “There are over 60 girls on this team. During the fall many of them were in the weight room committed to improving. With the addition of a strong freshman class, this year’s team is working hard to improve on last year’s finish with the hopes of qualifying even more athletes to this year’s 2A state meet.”

Prairie Ridge’s Katie Jewell leans over the line to win the 100-meter dash on May 2, 2024, during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Track and Field Meet at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Casey Seyller (20th season)

Last year’s finish: Eighth at KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Jaden Timblin, sr. (high jump, sprints); Ella Martin, jr. (jumps, hurdles, sprints); Hayden Binz, sr. (pole vault); Genah Arias, so. (sprints, long jump); Joselyn Hernandez, so. (throws); Ani Gonzalez, jr. (sprints); Macie Norgard, jr. (hurdles)

Top new athletes: Elena Olbrich, fr. (sprints, jumps); Oliva Nulle, fr. (sprints, jumps); Aaliyah Castaneda, so. (throws); Emree Taunis, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: The Hornets boast a returning state qualifier in the high jumper Timblin, who is one of only three seniors on Seyller’s roster of 39. “We will be strong in the sprint relays and our field events,” Seyller said. “We have chances for state qualifiers in the pole vault (Binz), high jump (Martin and Timblin) and in the long jump with Arias. Our depth is definitely in the sprint area with multiple young ladies who can fill spots in the relays and the 100 and 200 open. Our goal is to improve over the year and hopefully finish higher at conference than we did last year.”

Johnsburg

Coach: Jacob Behrens (first season)

Last year’s finish: Third at KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Hope Klosowicz, jr. (sprints); Giada Miraldi, sr. (middle distance, distance); Addison Sweetwood, so. (jumps, sprints); Carly Duck, jr. (pole vault, sprints)

Top new athletes: Stori Hurckes, fr. (throws); Clara Nicoline, fr. (distance); Summer Toussaint, fr. (sprints); Skye Toussaint, fr. (middle distance, distance); Kailey Delulio, fr. (hurdles, sprints); Abby Lane, so. (jumps, sprints)

Worth noting: Sweetwood and Duck ran on the Skyhawks’ 4x200 relay that finished first in the KRC meet last spring. Duck also was on the first-place 4X100 relay. Behrens, who replaces Tom Waever as coach, has high expectations for his team. “With a dedicated core of returning athletes and a talented group of freshmen and newcomers, we are eager to see how our team comes together,” Behrens said. “The mix of experience and fresh talent gives us confidence in our ability to compete at a high level. Our goal is to be successful in conference competition and make a strong impact at sectionals. The energy, commitment and hard work of our athletes will be key to reaching our full potential this season.”

Marengo

Coach: Kim Hoffmeister (second season)

Last year’s finish: Seventh at KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Nikole Czepczynski, sr. (distance); Olivia Walter, jr. (hurdles); Amy Smith, so. (distance); Kaylee Sierpien, sr. (jumps); Leah Palanos, so. (jumps); Abby Standish, so. (throws); Ava Frederick, jr. (sprints); Caelan Nolen, so. (sprints); Mikayla Barry, jr. (sprints)

Top new athletes: Leah Koelper, fr. (distance); Kaitlin Stolz, fr. (sprints); Lia Standish, fr. (throws)

Worth noting: The Indians welcome back their 4x800 relay team, which finished second in the KRC meet last spring. All four girls, including senior captain Czepczynski, return. The 4x200 relay relay team also is back after what Hoffmeister called a “successful 2024 season” and has some newcomers as options. “Our strengths are our numbers and our versatility,“ Hoffmeister said. ”We have a lot of girls who are willing to try any event to help the team. ... The team has great rapport and hard workers. They have the desire to succeed and are continually supporting and encouraging each other.”

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Taylor Conroy (third season)

Last year’s finish: Second at KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Sophia Komar, jr. (sprints, jumps); London Oudshoorn, so. (sprints); Elissa Furlan, sr. (jumps); Kristina DeLeon, sr. (sprints); Emerson Wold, jr. (distance); Savannah Wells, jr. (distance); Alexia Spatz, sr. (distance); Emily Wisniewski, so. (hurdles, sprints)

Top new athletes: Sydney Frericks, fr. (sprints, jumps); Leah Tower, fr. (sprints, jumps); Karly Krashoc, so. (sprints); Reagan Wisniewski, so. (sprints); Maddie Peterie, so. (sprints); Olivia Popp, jr. (distance); Becca Pipes, jr. (sprints); Olivia Liebich, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: The Rockets won the KRC meet two years ago and followed up with a runner-up finish. They should be strong again. “Very fortunate and excited to have a lot of our returning athletes still with us and a lot of new athletes join us,” Conroy said. “We are looking forward to our conference meet in May, trying to compete the best we can against all of the great teams in our conference.”

Woodstock

Coach: Jon Brown (sixth season)

Last season: First at KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Clementine Arana, so. (pole vault); Martha Baker, so. (distance); Keira Bogott, sr. (distance); Corrine Bures, sr. (sprints, hurdles); Micaela Chiappetta, jr. (sprints); Brianna Crown, jr. (throws); Lindsey Ehrke, sr. (throws); Mia Foss, jr. (sprints, jumps); Amina Idris, sr. (sprints, hurdles); Yaxiri Juarez, so. (sprints); DJ Lebron Rosado, jr. (throws); Sophia Mendoza, sr. (sprints, jumps); Lily Novelle, sr. (distance, jumps); Hannah Olsen, jr. (pole vault); Yeasbeth Ortiz, sr. (hurdles); Sophie Sarabia, jr. (middle distance); Anna Wickersheim, sr. (distance); Maddy Zarnstorff, sr. (distance0

Top new athletes: Emma Bierman, fr. (sprints, jumps); Daniyah Clopton, so. (sprints, jumps); Olivia Hasan, fr. (jumps, distance); Mariah Lejman, sr. (jumps, sprints); Kenzie Liebetrau, fr. (distance); Morgan Moore Lyons, fr. (throws); Ella Smart, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: Brown said the Blue Streaks are on a mission to successfully defend their KRC championship this season. Idris aims for another trip to state after earning Class 2A all-state honors (eight place) in the 300 hurdles last spring, while Mendoza is already making waves indoors as she looks to qualify in multiple events for the state meet again. Brown said the 4x400 relay squad – Mendoza, Idris, Foss and Sarabia – has its sights set on breaking the school record and securing a return to state. “We are also looking forward to two-way star (soccer) Keira Bogott returning to the track after injury and getting back to her all-state form from sophomore year,” Brown said. “With strong senior leadership establishing the culture, the Lady Streaks are ready to compete and have a fun season.”

Woodstock North

Coach: Cas Creighton (13th season)

Last year’s finish: Seventh at KRC Meet

Top returning athletes: Jadyn Grismer, sr.; Maddie Mock, sr.; Brenna McConnell, sr.; Daisy Garcia, sr.; Lauren Bieszczad, jr.

Top new athletes: Brooklyn Krejci, fr.; Cora Bieszczad, fr.; Trystin Lee, fr.; Dariya Cager, fr.

Worth noting: Bieszczad qualified for the Class 2A state meet in the high jump as a sophomore last year. Grismer and McConnell have competed varsity the last three springs for the Thunder. “We finally have depth and will be able to fill almost every event,” Creighton said. “Our freshmen work hard and have brought a lot of talent to the team. They work well and fit in with the upperclassmen who have shown them great leadership.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Emily D’Antonio (firsrt season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth at CCC Meet

Top returning athletes: Kaitlyn Remke, sr. (hurdles, distance, sprints); Kaelyn Kempisty, sr. (triple Jump); Jenna Remke, jr. (long jump, distance, sprints); Keira Conlon, jr. (multiple events; Kalia Paris, so. (sprints); Emily Merryman, so. (sprints); Natalia Lara, so. (high jump, sprints)

Top new athletes: Mikala Demintrenko, so. (middle distance); Addie Leitzen, fr. (jumps, middle distance, sprints); Julia Dovidio, fr. (hurdles, sprints); Lorelei Egert, so. (hurdles, middle distance); Lainey Remke, fr. (middle distance, sprints); Clare Schneck, fr. (sprints); Maeve Costello, fr. (middle distance, sprints)

Worth noting: The Hurricanes qualified their 4x200 relay to the Class 1A state meet last year and return three of the athletes in Kaitlyn Remke, Jenna Remke and Paris. Kaitlyn Remke also qualified for state in the 300 hurdles. “The past several years we have been very top heavy in the short sprints and horizontal jumps, with little representation in middle and long distance,“ D’Antonio said. ”We have a bunch of freshmen who we believe can both add depth to our sprint crew as well as step up in the longer distances. ... We hope that the underclassmen will fill out events so that we can get more points at our conference championship and are excited at the possibility for a top three finish this year."

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Miguel Gil-Reyes (fifth season)

Top returning athletes: Rileigh Gaddini, sr. (throws); Nely Alvarez, jr. (distance)

Top new athletes: Emma Miller, jr. (discus, sprints)

Worth noting: Gil-Reyes considers Gaddini and Alvarez potential state qualifiers in their respective events. Gaddini is within 1 feet, 7 inches of breaking the Giants’ school record in the shot put. Alvarez is 42 seconds away from breaking the school record in the 1,600. “Both achievable goals by the end of the season,” Gil-Reyes said. “Overall, with such a large group of athletes, I’m excited to see what the team can accomplish in scoring and personal records this season.”