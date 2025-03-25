Richmond-Burton softball wins two: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Richmond-Burton 6, Marshall County 4: At Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the Rockets scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn the win. Rebecca Lanz drove in two runs and Madison Kunzer struck out nine for R-B, scattering seven hits and three walks in seven innings.

Richmond-Burton 11, Macon County 0: Ellie Smith homered and drove in four runs, and Gabby Hird knocked in three as the Rockets cruised to their second win of the day. Hailey Holtz (3 for 4, two runs) struck out 11 in 5⅔ innings for R-B (2-0-1).

Lanz and Jocelyn Hird (two steals) each added three hits.

Kaneland 14, Burlington Central 4 (6 inn.): At Maple Park, the Rockets dropped their season opener to the Knights in a nonconference game. Emmerson Falk had two hits and Samantha Sieverding added a pair of RBI for Central (0-1).

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 6, Vernon Hills 5: At Marion, Nick Stowasser’s RBI double tied it, and a passed ball forced in the go-ahead run as the Gators scored two in the sixth inning for the win. Trevor Walker had two hits and two RBIs for South (2-1).

Prairie Ridge 3, Sylvan Hills 2 (AR): At USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, Conner Pollasky hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh to plate Brennan Coyle with the go-ahead run for the Wolves. Riley Golden struck out eight in four-plus innings for Prairie Ridge (2-1-1).

Hampshire 4, Harvest Christian 2: At Hampshire, Nathan Holder doubled, homered and drove in three runs as the Whip-Purs took the nonconference contest. Calen Schneider struck out eight for Hampshire (3-0),

Harlem 15, Marian Central Catholic 0 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, the Hurricanes fell to 0-4 with a loss to the Huskies.

Johnsburg 19, Alden-Hebron 1 (4 inn.): At Johnsburg, the hosts put up 12 runs in the first two innings and never looked back. Nate Frost struck out eight in four innings and allowed two hits and an unearned run.

Dom Vallone drove in three and Jack Thompson, Peyton Mesce, Kaeden Frost and Tayden Pinkowski drove in two apiece for Johnsburg (2-2).

Christian Nunez had an RBI for Hebron (0-1).

Girls soccer

Huntley 3, West Chicago 1: At West Chicago, Maizie Nickle scored twice to lead the Red Raiders to their first win of the season. Brooklyn Maxedon added a goal for Huntley (1-0-1).