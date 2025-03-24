McHenry County property transfers: Dec. 19-Jan. 3

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Charles Ondrusek, 4120 Wanderlust Drive, $522,500

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Qiang Fu and Junyan Tian, 4121 Wanderlust Drive, $506,500

Chicago Title Land Co. to Valentino Ranallo and Andrew Oleksyn, 5 Oxford Court 1, $155,000

Jennifer K. Cortez to Luis O. and Jessica Colin, 460 Tenby Way, $510,000

Christopher J. Burns to Eustacio Baldazo, Jr. and Laura N. Lee Baldazo, 1831 Hartley Drive, $315,000

Darryl Jenkins to Hassaan K. Bangash and Saira Mohiuddin, 9 Hithergreen Court, $375,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Donald A. and Carol A. Cox, 2946 Harnish Drive, $484,000

Katie Lynn Bergquist to Jacob and Nicole Sagan, 907 Scott Street, $365,000

Charles Ondrusek to Mateusz Rychtarczyk, 600 Applewood Lane, $330,000

Dawn Franco to Julie A. Pfaff, 4 Tiverton Court, $325,000

Jonathan Castillo to Gladys O. Moreira Pinto

Beloit Group Inc. to Kevin and Melissa Wilhelm, 2412 Chatham Lane, $230,000

Mary Lou Hoffman to Chongkhohao and Rhoda M. Singsit, 890 Blazing Star Trail, $376,000

Nathaniel W. Brandt to Ryan P. Fasano, 578 New Haven Drive, $240,000

Jesse Cervantes to Jeremiah D. Sweeting, 262 Charlotte Court, $280,000

Scott F. Szybowicz to Matthew J. and Stephanie R. Jouza, 326 Bryan Drive, $463,000

David Hanson to Wesley and Elizabeth A. Leckrone, 2811 Killarney Drive, $255,000

Timothy Stall to Maria C. and Edward G. Villa, 1092 Acorn Way, $630,000

Jeffrey J. Walt to Inna Bogdan and Ion Gorceac, 1514 Autumncrest Drive, $300,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Lori L. and Fredrick J. Kruse, 1185 Larswood LAne, $520,000

Weise Trust to David A. and Kimberly D. Richard, 146 College Street, $315,000

Louis James Tonyan, Jr. Trust to Zachary P. Schaefer and Melissa A. Tito, 464 Brandy Drive C, $205,000

Matthew Page to John D. and Elizabeth Sherwood, 4719 Amy Drive, $425,000

Fannie Mae to Manuel Pastor, 108 Pauline Ave., $257,000

David T. Malinger to David and Mary Barreca, 2475 Ajax Street, $525,000

Midland Trust Co. Trustee to Richard and Lori Gajdzik, 406 Ridge Ave., $87,500

Steven B. Lamier to Takaya and Angelits I. Ikuma, 1674 Warrington Lane, $275,000

Scott J. Mueller to Lawrence and Nancy Geldermann, 735 Norwich Court, $385,000

Cartus Financial Corp. to Fariyal Hayat and Faisal Malik, 3214 Berry Street, $860,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Tracey L. and Mark E. Moats, 1145 Brighton Court, $590,000

Karavites Trust to Nicholas Webster and Jackson Lebedun, 1741 Ashford Lane, $409,000

Stipetic Trust to Sarah Kingsley and Philip Fisher, 622 Devonshire Lane, $236,000

Elena Bakalov to Frank B. Golab, 9804 Butternut Drive, $715,000

Zachary Shilling to Katherine Tarosas, 573 Cimmaron Circle, $350,000

Kevin Gillen to Zachary Wagner, 4708 Timberlane Road, $510,000

Ricks Trust to Craig J. Gallup, 981 Golf Course Road 3, $180,000

Brandon Bicknase to Lori M. Luna, 717 Elsinoor Lane, $315,000

Michael J. Guistolise to Lori Tarchala, 217 Mistwood Lane, $295,000

Margaret Obermann to Jeffrey Winters, 980 Barlina Road, $340,000

Peter M. Mateljan to Andrew S. and Brooke E. Sawyer Prodoehl

Helena Maxhe to Jayasri Dhulipalla, 217 Uteg Street C, $165,000

Rudolph Magnani to Sarah J. Winston, 5814 Wild Plum Road, $520,000

Michelle Gallet Erikson to Thomas Cook, 297 Forest Drive, $395,000

Alyssa Messica to Yatzel M. Fuentes Rosa, 717 Hunters Way, $347,000

David W. Schwab to Richard S. and Selena Tado, 2412 Beach Drive, $210,000

Ninth Street Apartments LLC to Anthony Osorio and Nathalee Perez, 1100 Ninth Street, $440,000

Gustavo Valdez Munoz to Andres Valencia Macario, 4813 Countryside Lane, $55,000

Kans Animal Sanctuary to John and Cindy Bachleda, 802 S. Olbrich Road, $65,000

Lewayne C. Peters, Jr. to Eloy and Maria Lavariega, 603 Killen Court A3, $100,000

Senn Trust to Kimberly Benitez and Maria C. Soto, 10419 IL Route 173, $165,000

Victoria Kelsey to Cynthia M. and Gary R. Botterman, 11801 Briar Hill Road, $422,000

Brigette Minogue to Tyler Cerny, 12108 Main Street, $300,000

Randy A. Jenoval to Jasper Balagtas, 9769 Dunhill Drive, $385,000

Darrel G. Terry to Joseph P. T. and Samantha Guccione, 11464 Richmond Lane, $475,000

Zimmerman Trust to Brian and Linda Muscat, 11760 Covey Lane, $319,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Allen A. Figueroa, 11303 Trenton Street, $652,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Joshua Rangel, 12063 Jordi Road, $329,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Tracy A. Schlaffer, 10270 Ehorn Road, $350,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Funmilayo A. Aluko, 9950 Humbolt Street, $460,000

Valerie A. McCall to Erica and Lauren Lopez, 9714 Kelley Lane, $450,000

Karen L. Czarny to William Coney and Katie Bergquist, 11385 Hillsboro Drive, $510,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Ankhbayar Namsrai and Delgermaa Massey, 12500 Griffith Street, $550,000

Gregory J. Frost to Gregory J. Frost, Jr. 4314 Hilltop Lane, $285,000

Nichol K. Speciale to Igor Kopanskyy and Olga Dugyniene, 1186 Heartland Gate, $283,000

Erik L. Sundling to Damian and Karolina A. Korzeniewski

Thomas E. Swiatkowski to Arturo Landa Sanchez and Sandra Vallejo Dorantes, 23 Lake Drive, $305,000

Ashley Simms to Matthew S. Lucchetti and Marta S. Micko, 1027 Horizon Ridge, $255,000

John M. Serum to Danielle S. Winarski and Gina A. Curran, 5512 Chancery Way, $325,000

Glenn A. Gesell to Pawel and Klaudia Cyper, 2901 Brisbane Drive, $360,000

Kimberly S. Schendel to Ryan Brown and Brittany Berglund, 531 Mason Lane, $489,000

Carlos Idiaquez to Mykhailo Didiv and Liliia Rykhlevych, 10 Morningside Court, $379,000

Brittany Donovan to Barbara Cechini, 968 Mesa Drive, $260,000

Jeremy R. Sipinski to Shane R. Waychoff, 5 Hunters Path, $287,000

Cartus Financial Corp. to Mark A. and Franczesca Kondek Merrit, 7510 Vida Ave., $808,500

Glenn Zalud to Mark and Angela Kutil, 7216 Scots Lane, $470,000

Galaxy Sites LLC to Cole W. and Rachel F. Geissel, 2455 Lake Ave., $294,000

Laurel C. Kent to John F. Malagon and Cecilia Neira, 208 N. Taylor Street, $197,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Evan Lamblin and Saheli Anil, 620 Cloverleaf Drive, $375,000

Finnan Trust to Scott M. Graves, 104 N. State Street, $122,500

Jonathan C. Kinser to Joseph M. Bianchi, 821 Buttonwood Court, $250,000

Chicago Title Land Co. to Joshua A. and Amari T. Iwanski, 4827 Barnwood Trail, $330,000

Todd M. Jaron, Jr. to Thembekile B. Sikhakhane, 210 Highbridge Trail, $340,000

Calatlantic Group Inc. to John P. and Kim M. Graham, 6907 Galway Drive, $399,000

Michael L. Starr to Samuel J. White, 3308 W. Lorient Drive, $292,000

Gina A. Affinito to Robert P. Wussow, Jr., 1042 Carrick Lane, $220,000

Calatlantic Group Inc. to Chirag Aggarwal and Ashwini Rao Anand Rao, 6807 Killala Lane, $320,000

Philip D. Kohlinger to Brent Hibbard, 3315 Venice Ave., $460,000

John G. Pangrazio to John and Jennifer Cronin, 2215 Woodlawn Park Ave., $515,000

Ryan Stevens to Monica R. Hendry, 5803 N. Woodland Drive, $265,000

KLM Builders Inc. to Robert F. and Gail D. Dantonio, 3208 Justen Lane, $517,500

David Macaluso to Neil K. Whitman and Jane E. Richards, 3406 Cardinal Lane, $389,000

Joseph Larocca to Ashley and Danielle Harloff, 10807 Michigan Drive, $475,000

Amanda Hanoun to Joseph Claussen, 1002 Main Street, $245,000

James R. Fikert to Lacey M. Garcia, 8802 Shady Lane, $256,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Kateryna Chuchman, 6631 Linden Trail D, $260,000

David A. Jaworski to John A. and Michelle K. Helmich, Jr., 8304 Howe Road, $390,000

Jessica V. Walsh to Cecilia Blanco, 8713 Acorn Path, $241,000

Custom Dev. LLC to Richard W. Wilcox and Marta D. Sklorz, 7211 Hiawatha Drive, $272,000

Hopkins Trust to John D. and Peggy R. Sorokowski, 7403 Beach Court, $399,500

Diane R. O’Brien to Shane M. and Megan Schnaebele, 6110 Giant Oaks Road, $383,000

North Drive Trust to Sofia D. Marold and Kevin L. Cortopassi, 7428 North Drive, $179,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Michael P. Hogbin and Alexis Hibbing, 6905 Ginkgo Court, $350,000

Michael W. Wienke to Alan R. and Patricia M. Essenberg, 1258 Bunker Street, $215,000

Jeffrey B. Kelley to Carl Kerschner, 1621 N. Seminary Ave., $250,000

Luis A. Ramirez to Michael and Ramey Gajewski, 1780 Rolling Hills Drive, $530,000

Scot Berry to Kevin and Carol Doberstein, 1321 Boulder Court, $450,000

Young Trust to Richard A. and Suzanne A. Vandenbussche, 1498 Boulder Lane, $225,000

Carl G. Baumeister Trust to Aurelio Dominguez Lopez and Mazin Awwad, 741 Dakota Drive, $595,000