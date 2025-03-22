Crystal Lake South comes out with strong baseball win: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 11, Boylan Catholic 3: The Gators scored seven runs in the first inning and held on to the lead for a nonconference win.

Carson Trivellini went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Nolan Dabrowski and Brady Diaz combined to drive in four runs.

Devin DeLoach and Yandel Ramirez combined to strike out seven.

Hampshire 25, Belvidere 1 (4 inn.): The Whip-Purs put 14 runs on the board in the first inning for a big nonconference win.

Wilson Wemhoff hit a homer to center field in the fourth inning, scoring three runs. Ari Fivelson went 1 for 2 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs scored. Jack Perrone drove in three runs and Nathan Kolder drove in four.

Wemhoff got the wind on the mound, striking out five over two innings.

Burlington Central 5, Johnsburg 0: The Rockets earned the shutout and win in nonconference action.

Barrington 7, Jacobs 4: The Golden Eagles had a strong hitting night, but it wasn’t enough as they fell in nonconference play.

Jacobs collected 10 hits on the night, including a double from Andrew Deegan. Deegan drove in two runs. Aiden Stumpf went 2 for 4 at the plate.

Belvidere North 5, Prairie Ridge 2: Brennan Coyle went 2 for 2 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI but the Wolves fell in nonconference action.

Ryan Myers and Gabriel Winkelman each drove in a run.

Grant 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: James Dreher went 2 for 4 at the plate with a homer and and an RBI, but the Tigers fell short in nonconference play.

Nolan Hollander had a double on the night.

Rockford Jefferson 15, Harvard 5: Jacob Finfrock hit a home run but the Hornets came up short in a nonconference game.

Landon Crone went 2 for 3 with two doubles and a run scored. Bo Branum drove in two runs.

Dakota 22, Marian Central 20: Adam Wrzos and Jackson Hatfield each homered twice but the Hurricanes fell in nonconference play.

Hatfield drove in seven runs and Owen Neuzil drove in five. The Hurricanes totaled 18 hits on the night.

Softball

Marengo 6, La Salle-Peru 1: Gabby Christopher homered and drove in two runs to help Marengo to a nonconference win.

Kylee Jensen went 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Jozsa Christiansen got the win in the circle, striking out five in seven innings.

Dundee-Crown 5, Buffalo Grove 1: Jordyn Jeffs hit two home runs to help the Chargers to a nonconference victory.

Casi Attapit went 2 for 3 with a double and Madysen Schillaci drove in a run.

Reese Westland struck out three through five innings.

McHenry 11, Marian Central 1 (5 inn.): Elyse Fullington went 1 for 4 with an inside-the-park-home run, scoring two runs and helping the Warriors to a nonconference win.

Kendal Rogers went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Natalie Bender allowed one hit and struck out 10 in five innings.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 19, Wheeling 2: Drake Lenckus set a school record with 12 points, scoring six goals and assisting another six during a nonconference victory.

Logan Driscol also set a school record with 10 goals on the night. Braedon Muraski assisted three goals and Zach Stinson, TJ Dorn and Owen Hess had a goal a piece.

Girls soccer

Huntley 1, Evanston 1: The Red Raiders come out with a tie in nonconference action.