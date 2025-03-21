2025 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Huntley’s Anna Campanelli

Huntley’s Anna Campanelli puts the finishing touch on an outside shot against Maine South in Komaromy Holiday Classic varsity girls basketball championship game action. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley senior guard Anna Campanelli could not have predicted a season quite like 2024-25.

The Red Raiders, coming off three straight Fox Valley Conference titles, won its fourth with a perfect 18-0 record, making Campanelli the first four-time conference champion in program history.

Huntley won Dundee-Crown’s Thanksgiving and Komaromy (Christmas) tournament crowns and went on to win its first 35 games of the year, breaking the area’s all-time record previously set by Milt Awe’s Hampshire team in 2003 that won 32.

Campanelli was in the middle of it all as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3 steals a game. The wins and points kept on coming for the Raiders and Campanelli, a NCAA Division-I Kent State commit who finished her career with 1,404 career points as a top-five scorer in program history. In her career, Campanelli was a part of 110 wins.

Early in the season, Campanelli tallied 32 points in a win over Boylan, coming within a bucket of tying Ali Andrew’s single-game school record of 34 points.

Huntley's Anna Campanelli receives high fives as she leaves the game in the final minute of Huntley’s win over Libertyville in the IHSA Class 4A Huntley Sectional Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

For her accomplishments, Campanelli was selected as the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, as chosen by the sports staff with input from local coaches. Cary-Grove senior Ellie Mjaanes and Crystal Lake Central junior Ruby Macke also were considered for the honor.

Campanelli recently spoke the Northwest Herald about the Raiders’ historic season, winning 35 straight games and more.

What made this team’s group so special?

Campanelli: I think how close our team was. We were super close off the court, and I think that really helped us be successful on the court as well.

What is your favorite team accomplishment?

Campanelli: Probably our sectional title. It’s only been done four times at our school, and I feel like this group just really worked hard for each other. To be able to win one of those was super important.

What would be your dream job?

Campanelli: Probably a pediatric nurse.

Which teammate inspires you?

Campanelli: I feel like Aubrina [Adamik] is a good one. She really just has great energy all the time. She could have a good game or she could have a bad game, and you wouldn’t know. She’s just a ball of energy, and she’s always there for her teammates. I think that’s really inspirational. She’s a great teammate to have.

What is one game this season that sticks out in your memory?

Campanelli: Definitely the Maine South game. We came from way behind in that game and to be able to have all the people step up that we did was really huge. It was just a really fun team win.

What makes Steve Raethz a good coach?

Campanelli: I think his relationships that he builds with us on and off the floor. He is always joking around with us, but we all know when to be serious.

What’s something most people wouldn’t know about you?

Campanelli: Probably me and Ava [McFadden] do TikToks before every game. We do dances before every game.

You just won a million dollars. What’s the first thing you would buy?

Campanelli: Probably a car. A fun fast car.

What other sports would you be good at?

Campanelli: I feel like I would be good at lacrosse. I’ve always wanted to try.

What was your favorite Disney movie growing up?

Campanelli: I really like “Tangled.”

Where would you most like to go on vacation?

Campanelli: Rome, Italy.

Huntley’s Anna Campanelli has for the hoop against Lake Zurich in IHSA Class 4A Sectional girls basketball action on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Huntley High School in Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Campanelli: Probably people that chew with their mouth open.

What are three of your favorite TV shows or movies?

Campanelli: “Outer Banks,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “Grown Ups.”

What is your most memorable moment playing basketball?

Campanelli: Probably the season I got to play with my sister [Sammi] and Jessie [Ozzauto] and all them. We were such a close group, and to be able to play with my sister is something I’ll never forget.

What’s your favorite postgame meal?

Campanelli: Taco Bell. Crunchwrap supreme.

Who is your biggest influence?

Campanelli: Definitely my parents. I look up to them a lot, and they do a lot for me.

What will you remember most about Huntley?

Campanelli: Definitely the relationships with our coaches and how they develop you, but also how close they are to you and how you can go to them for anything.

What are you looking forward to most at Kent State?

Campanelli: I’m super excited to just be able to start with some new girls and build relationships with them, and also play like at the next level. Just in general to have that opportunity.