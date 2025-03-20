Fire sending large plume of dark smoke over Crystal Lake is training exercise, officials say

A plume of smoke seen rising from the corner of Routes 176 and 14 in Crystal Lake on March 20, 2025. Officials said it was a training exercise. (Amanda Marrazzo)

A large fire sending a dark plume of smoke up into the sky near the intersection of Routes 176 and 14 in Crystal Lake is a firefighter training exercise, according to officials.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department is conducting live fire training from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the former Flowerwood nursery site, located at 7625 Route 14. Training was also held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, according to a Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department Facebook post.

The McHenry County Board approved zoning changes to the Flowerwood site in December, as developers plan to turn the property into a self-storage facility.

The large plume of was prompting some drivers to turn around to get a closer look, and one pedestrian was seen standing in the road to try to get a photo.

Officials at the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department could not be immediately reached for comment.