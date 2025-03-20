2025 Northwest Herald boys lacrosse season preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Steven Korus (third season)

2024 record: 4-12, 1-8 FVC (ninth)

Top returners: Aidan Nuno, jr., D; Logan Nuzzo, jr., M; Parker Auxier, so., M

Worth noting: The Rockets will try to build upon the foundation they set last season as they enter their second varsity season. … Central will return experience with players who’ve been part of the program over the last two seasons on varsity and junior varsity. “[I’m looking forward to] improving from last year with a lot of our core returning players and adding some new faces from our football program,” Korus said. … After beating Dundee-Crown last year, Central looks to move up in the FVC with more wins.

Cary-Grove

Coach: Adam Valiga (third season)

2024 record: 14-5 overall, 7-2 FVC (tied second)

Top returners: Michael Dunkin, sr., M; Evan Lamb, sr., M; Jack Lamb, sr., M; Matthew Maka, so., A; Quintin Witt, sr., D; Ostin Hansen, sr., D; Brayden Tamason, sr., D; Oliver Antonelli, jr., D/LSM; Caden Ayotte, sr., G

Key newcomers: Henry Kaiser, so., A; Wyatt Judge, jr., M; Cian Dillon, fr., A

Worth noting: The Trojans finished second in the FVC for a second straight season and reached the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2019. … Valiga returns a large senior group that will try to contend for a FVC title and make a sectional-title appearance for the first time ever. “I am very excited to see them step up in leadership roles for our younger players and cap their careers off on a great note,” Valiga said. … Dunkin and Maka each return after earning All-FVC last season. … The Trojans will try to jump over Huntley to capture the FVC crown. … Witt will play collegiately at North Central.

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Leo Zimmerman (ninth season)

2024 record: 15-4, 7-2 FVC (tied second)

Top returners: Abraham Quinn, jr., M; Carter Blum, sr., A; Brady Farrell, sr., LSM; Cade Havens, sr., D; Jackson Kaiser, jr., D; Will Nieckula, so., D; Brett Kramer, sr., M; Seth Peterson, sr., M; Sully Majzner, sr., M

Key newcomers: Rylan Huber, so., G; Adam Voigt, sr., M

Worth noting: Central made its deepest postseason run in program history last season when they reached the sectional semifinals. … Central returns a strong defensive group that allowed an average of six goals per game in FVC action. … Zimmerman will look to some new faces to take over on offense after graduating most of its attack. “We look forward to building a fresh offensive unit with many new faces in the starting lineup for 2025,” Zimmerman said. … Farrell and Blum are back after earning All-FVC last season. … Blum (DePauw), Peterson (Dubuque) and Havens (Dubuque) will all play college lacrosse.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Tim Lenckus (second season)

2024 record: 5-6, 2-7 FVC (eighth)

Top returners: Drake Lenckus, jr., A; Justin Lysy, sr., D; Renner Stravropolos, so., M; Scott Yassick, so., M; Logan Driscol, jr., A; Braedon Muraski, jr., M; Camden Moffet, jr., D

Key newcomers: Owen Hess, fr., A; Ryan Moresi, fr., D; TJ Dorn, jr., M; Dan Hayes, jr., G;, Aidan Orellano, sr., M; Jason Zimmerman, sr., D; Aidan Lira, jr., M; Gavin Hastings, jr., M; Anthony Pollina, jr., M

Worth noting: The Gators return a large group of starters from last season’s team. Tim Lenckus is encouraged that the group can help South get back in the top half of the FVC. “I am looking forward to our program continuing to grow,” Tim Lenckus said. … South brings in some key new players whom Tim Lenckus thinks can make an instant impact this year. … Drake Lenckus returns after earning All-FVC honors last season. He scored 22 goals and had 36 assists last year.

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Ryan Thompson (second season)

2024 record: 0-18, 0-9 FVC (10th)

Top returners: Lucas Melendy, sr., M; Brian Kittner, jr., M; Noah Gotter, sr., A; Christopher Ronquillo, sr., D; Axel Lopez, sr., G; Roman Ramirez, jr., A

Key newcomers: Liam Voigts, so., A; Tyson Keas, sr., F

Worth noting: Thompson is hoping to see progress this season after building a foundation last year. “We have been in a long process of building lacrosse in our school and have a good group of young players mixed with our veteran athletes,” Thompson said. … The Chargers will try to win their first game after going winless over the past two seasons. “Our goal is to become better each day and grow as a team by supporting and encouraging each other,” Thompson said. … D-C will host a “Pack the House” night against Taft on April 22 to grow the sport in the area.

Hampshire

Coach: Collin Rustay (seventh season)

2024 record: 12-6, 7-2 FVC (tied for second)

Top returners: Parker Smith, sr., M; Henry Tworek, sr., G; Cole Weir, sr., A; Hunter McCarthy, jr., D

Key newcomers: Hayden Strasburg, sr., M; Joey Rodriguez, sr., M; Jacob Best, sr., M; Jake Young, jr., A

Worth noting: Although Hampshire graduated an experienced senior class, Rustay was excited for this year’s seniors and what they could do with more playing time. “This is also a group of seniors that have been waiting for their time to come,” Rustay said. “Some of them are seeing their first experience on varsity but I know they are hungry for success in their last year.” … Smith and Tworek return after earning All-FVC accolades last year. … The Whip-Purs will try to move up in the FVC standings after finishing in the top-three the past couple seasons. “We are striving for that continued growth and to hopefully make the next jump in the conference,” Rustay said.

Huntley

Coach: Dom Saccomanno (10th season)

2024 record: 16-6, 9-0 FVC, FVC champions

Top returners: Bobby Pupich, sr., A; SJ Engmann, jr., A; Gio Baggio, jr., F; Colin Abordo, jr., A; Cam Abordo, jr., M

Worth noting: Huntley lost in the sectional final last season after winning sectional crowns the previous two seasons. Saccomanno is encouraged that an experienced group that has played with each other for a while can return to contending for a state finals berth. “We have been so close each year, we would love to get to that next level,” Saccomanno said. … The Red Raiders will try to hold onto their dominance of the FVC after winning four straight conference crowns. … Pupich and Baggio return after earning All-FVC honors last year. … Engmann (Iona), Baggio (Mercyhurst), Nick Toman (St. Ambrose) and Pupich (Howard Community College in Maryland) will all play collegiate lacrosse.

Jacobs

Coach: John Bigler (18th season)

2024 record: 5-14, 3-6 FVC (seventh)

Top returners: Landon Carlson, sr., D; Wyatt Goldberg, sr., D; Austin Gottardo, jr., A; Cam Olson, jr., M

Key newcomers: Liam Bland, sr., G; VIncent Burton, sr., M;, Juan Falconi, sr., M; Evan Wojtowicz, jr., A

Worth noting: After losing some key contributors from last season’s team, Bigler is interested to watch how the lineup develops early in the season. “We’re looking forward to how this group defines themselves as the season progresses,” Bigler said. … Goldberg returns after earning one of Jacobs’ two All-FVC selections last year. … Jacobs will try to win its first playoff game since 2021. The Golden Eagles have won one playoff game in five postseasons. … Carlson will play college lacrosse at Point Park University.

McHenry

Coach: Rick Rewiako (first season)

2024 record: 7-10, 5-4 FVC (fifth)

Top returners: David Link, sr., G; Lucas Winkelman, sr., A; Dylan Pancyrz, sr., M; Tanner Miller, sr., LSM; Landon Jett, jr., D

Key newcomers: Brady Troglia, fr., M; Trey Granada, so., A; Owen Hobson, jr., M

Worth noting: Rewiako takes over a McHenry roster that finished above .500 in FVC action for the first time in program history last year. “I look forward to bringing back the majority of the varsity team from last year and continuing to strengthen the program,” Rewiako said. … Link earned All-FVC accolades last year in net. … McHenry will have a junior varsity team for the first time in seven years. … Winkelman will play college lacrosse at Ohio Northern while Pancyrz will play at Concordia. … The Warriors will try to win their first playoff game in program history.

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Dana Nielsen (first season)

2024 record: 6-13, 4-5 FVC (sixth)

Top returners: Quinn Zamet, sr., G; Mason Schmit, sr., A; Nicholas Schones, sr., M; John Malina, sr., D; Travis Congine, sr., D/LSM; Travis Dittmer, sr., A; Trevor Sebastian, jr., A; Trenton Horton, jr., D; Hudson Giglio, jr., D; Aiden Carter, jr., M

Key newcomers: Wyatt Alberts, fr., M; Rafael Massart, fr., A; Oliver Burke, so., D

Worth noting: Nielsen returns after first helping grow the sport in the area in 2005. He coached one of the first PR club teams and has enjoyed his return to coaching in the area. “I was excited to be given the opportunity to be back with the team that I founded,” Nielsen said. … The Wolves will have a senior-heavy team with experience at all positions. “We have a great depth of players in development and will be focused on the growth of the game,” Nielsen said. … Zamet earned All-FVC honors last year. … Congine will play collegiate lacrosse at College of DuPage.

Independent

Marian Central

Coach: Joe McCamant (first season)

2024 record: 4-12 overall

Top returners: Caden Leonard, sr.; Rob Hernon, sr.; Anthony Thiesen, sr.; Gustavo Esquivel, sr.; JJ Zabrowski, sr.