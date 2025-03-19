Wonder Lake fire district receives equipment grant from Firehouse Subs

Wonder Lake Fire Protection District has received a $36,140 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to be used to purchase Genesis Extrication Equipment. (Image provided by Wonder Lake Fire Protection District)

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District has received a $36,140 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to be used to purchase Genesis Extrication Equipment.

“We are grateful to the Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Lake in the Hills for awarding us this grant,” said Deputy Chief Matt Yegge. “The new extrication equipment will fulfill a critical need within our department and allow our first responders to safely and effectively perform auto extrication in our district and surrounding areas.”

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded 6,745 grants valued at over $92 million to public safety organizations since 2005. To learn more, visit the foundation’s website at firehousesubsfoundation.org.