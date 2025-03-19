Northwest Herald boys tennis preview: 5 players to watch in 2025

Huntley’s Will Geske returns the ball as he competes in the Class 2A state tournament last year at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Eryk Bucior, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Bucior played No. 1 singles as a freshman two years ago and returns to singles this spring. He played No. 1 doubles last year with the since-graduated Jack Dacy, and the duo won the Belvidere North Sectional title and qualified for the Class 1A state tournament.

Will Geske of Huntley. (Photo provided by Huntley High S)

Will Geske, Huntley, jr.

Geske has been named the Northwest Herald Boys Tennis Player of the Year and played in the state tournament each of his first two years of high school. He won the Fox Valley Conference No. 1 singles title for the second straight year in 2024. He advanced to the Class 2A state tourney and won two matches.

Tim Jones, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Jones returns for his third varsity season after he and doubles partner Cole Palese made Prairie Ridge history last year, advancing to the Class 1A state tourney and finishing fifth for the team’s best placement ever. The doubles team was 6-1 at state, after runner-up finishes at sectionals and the FVC tourney.

Jacob Kim, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Kim advanced to the final day of the Class 1A state tournament last spring, losing in the semifinals of the consolation bracket. He won six matches at state. He placed third at No. 1 singles at the FVC tourney, then won the Belvidere North Sectional in helping the Wolves win the title.

Cole Palese, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Palese is a three-time state qualifier in doubles, and last year he and Tim Jones made program history, securing fifth place in the Class 1A state tournament for the Wolves’ best finish ever. Palese and Jones won six matches at state. They finished second at sectionals and in the FVC tourney.