Letter: Protesters should clean up after themselves

There was a gathering in support of International Women’s Day along Route 14 on Saturday, March 8. There were many signs, some of which supported women. Others seemed to confuse the issue with unrelated topics, but free speech was on display, which is always welcome. I would ask that the next time this group gathers, or any group for that matter, they pick up their large pile of trash. Nobody cares to have your leftover cardboard boxes, Dunkin' Donuts containers and other assorted garbage left behind (even if you manage to put it in a neat pile). I assume you all support keeping the environment clean as well.

Kristi Funni

Island Lake