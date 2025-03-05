ShamROCKS the Fox: Bars allowed limited outdoor liquor, live music hours during popular McHenry festival

Floats travel through the crowd along Green Street in McHenry during the McHenry ShamROCKS the Fox Festival Parade on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Some McHenry bars in the city’s downtown areas have hosted their own events during the city’s annual ShamROCKS the Fox, but with no coordination from the city.

This year, for the annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities set for March 14-16, the city has asked those hosting their own outdoor events to apply for temporary-use permits from the city.

The need for permits came about as “some were doing things outside of their normal business. We wanted a record of what their plans are, for safety. Police want to know” which locations will have outdoor liquor sales and what hours, Community Development Director Ross Polerecky said.

“The real question here is, when do we limit the outdoor sales of alcohol?” he added.

The event has become one of the biggest money-making weekends for downtown McHenry businesses, Alderwoman Sue Miller, 7th Ward, said.

“Last year, our downtown businesses said it was one of their hugest-grossing sales weekends of the year. We have to support our downtown businesses. ... They want to make it even better,” Miller said.

McHenry allows open carry of alcohol on downtown streets during the event from noon to 6 p.m. March 15 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 16. Outside of those hours, alcohol must stay on private property, and no open alcohol is allowed during the river dyeing that takes place that Saturday. Alcohol is also allowed within Miller Point Park, where the city has its beer tent set up.

Chief of Police John Birk suggested outdoor sales of alcohol should end at 6 p.m. to help his officers as they patrol downtown, adding the idea of cutting off outdoor sales encourages residents to go into the restaurants for food.

Four downtown businesses have requested temporary use permits: Fox Hole Pizza, the Courthouse Tavern, Toast and Roast, and Salerno’s Pizzeria & R. Bar. Each asked for a different hours or days, some included live music and one building is currently not occupied.

As a compromise, the McHenry City Council voted to allow outdoor alcohol sales until 6 p.m. and live music until 7 p.m. for those who are requesting it and who do not already have a permit for patio alcohol sales.

Patrons will be allowed to sit outside with their drinks during that last hour, the City Council confirmed.

The permits, as approved, are:

Fox Hole Pizza, 3308 W Elm Street, March 15: a tent with a band in the parking lot of the Riverside Apartments located on the north side of the building with a beer trailer and additional portable bathroom for patrons; alcohol sales until 6 p.m. and live music until 7 p.m.

Courthouse Tavern, 1401 Riverside Drive, March 15: a tent in the adjacent side yard of the property with live music and a food truck from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Courthouse Tavern has a conditional use permit for this type of event once a month in the summer, and its liquor license allows service to 2 a.m.

Toast and Roast, 1250-1252 Green Street, March 15: an outdoor speaker on their patio on the south side of the building until 7 p.m. No live music is planned. The restaurant has a Class A liquor license to serve on the patio.

Salerno’s Pizzeria & R. Bar, March 14-16: Salerno’s is located elsewhere it town at 621 Ridgeview Dr. But the establishment has special-use liquor license from the state to sell alcohol at 1402 Riverside Drive - a building owned by Rob Salerno - on March 14-16. No live music is planned, but plans including a beer tent on the back deck of the otherwise unoccupied building. Alcohol sales to 6 p.m., and live music to 7 p.m.

Other bars and restaurants have events planned, but did not involve outdoor sales or outdoor amplified music.

A full schedule for the annual festival can be found at NaturallyMcHenryCounty.com.