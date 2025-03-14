Northwest Herald softball preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Prairie Ridge's Adysen Kiddy is all smiles after scoring the first run during the Class 3A Sycamore Sectional final against Sycamore last season. (Mark Busch)

The softball season gets underway next week. Check out our five softball players to watch in the Northwest Herald area for the 2025 season.

Gabby Christopher, Marengo (Photo provided by Marengo High School)

Gabby Christopher, Marengo, jr., SS

Christopher went on a tear last spring and became McHenry County’s first player to hit 20 home runs, reaching the mark in a season-ending loss to North Boone in the Class 2A Marengo Regional title game. The power-hitting shortstop earned co-Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year honors for the Indians, batting .433 with 26 extra base hits, 56 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton (Photo provided by Richmond-Burton)

Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton, sr., P

Holtz garnered several awards last year as both the co-KRC Player of the Year and KRC Pitcher of the Year. It was a strong bounceback for the Rockets' ace, who recorded 16 wins, 282 strikeouts and a 1.99 ERA. The Iowa State commit struck out 15 of the 24 batters she faced in a season-ending loss to North Boone in the Class 2A Marengo Sectional final. Holtz also was among R-B’s top batters, hitting .398 with 30 RBIs, 41 runs scored and 11 steals.

Kylee Jensen, Marengo (Photo provided by Marengo High School)

Kylee Jensen, Marengo, sr., C

Jensen led the Indians to back-to-back KRC championships and a 28-7 record overall. The Northwestern commit shined behind the plate defensively and on offense hit .444 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 33 RBIs, 51 runs and 14 steals.

Adysen Kiddy, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge)

Adysen Kiddy, Prairie Ridge, sr., SS

Kiddy, who is committed to Illinois, was named 2024 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year after a standout junior season. Kiddy was a force at the plate, hitting .525 with a school-record 14 home runs, including two walk-off homers, 41 RBIs, 54 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. The Wolves finished runner-up to Fox Valley Conference champion Huntley and earned their first regional title since 2018 with a 25-6 record.

Bria Riebel, Hampshire

Bria Riebel, Hampshire, sr., SS

Riebel was among the toughest batters to retire last spring, and when the Whip-Purs slugger hit the ball she did a lot of damage. The South Dakota State commit went the entire season without striking out, hitting .556 with a 1.035 slugging percentage, 23 doubles, nine homers and 55 RBIs.