‘Controlled’ burn in Woodstock gets out of control, scorches 10 acres; flames came within 50 feet of homes

Nearly 10 acres were burned Thursday afternoon in an out-of-control “controlled” burn in Woodstock, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

Vucha said the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called out for a controlled burn that had become out of control in the 1300 block of East Longwood Drive in Woodstock at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters found heavy fire quickly moving across the property, driven by strong winds, Vucha said.

Several contracted workers were trying to control the fire when crews arrived, and fire crews deployed two UTVs and began fire suppression efforts.

Crews were able to contain the fire but it spread across nearly 10 acres before they did so. Firefighters worked to stop the blaze from encroaching on nearby homes and flames came within 50 feet of backdoors, Vucha said.

Nearly 10 acres were burned in a brush fire near Woodstock Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

No injuries were reported.

“The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District reminds residents that on days like this, dry ground cover is extremely flammable and can cause fires to spread rapidly. It is essential to exercise caution when conducting controlled burns, particularly in windy conditions, and to ensure access to adequate water supplies for fire containment. Following local burning regulations and having a plan in place can help prevent dangerous situations,” Vucha said.

A number of prairie fires have occurred in the county in recent weeks, including one that burned four acres near Marengo earlier this week.