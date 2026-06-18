Oglesby Summer Fun Fest returns this week

The sun sets during the Summer Fun Fest on Friday, June 14, 2024 in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

The Oglesby Summer Fun Fest will return this week with a carnival, kids parade and a variety of food trucks.

The carnival will run Thursday, June 18, through Sunday, June 21. Hours will be 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Wristbands will cost $33 per person.

The Red, White and Bike Kids Parade will be Saturday, June 20.

Fest organizers encourage kids to decorate their bike, wagon, scooter or tricycle to join the parade. Lineup will begin at 10:45 a.m. at the Oglesby Knights of Columbus, 120 E. Walnut St., and the route will go west on Walnut Street to Senica Square.

Food trucks will include Tony’s Tacos, Get Sauced, DiDoughs, AR Chimney Cakes, Naiho’s Eggrolls, Philly Factory and Lil Bella’s. Food truck hours will be 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit Oglesby’s Facebook page or call city hall at (815) 883-3389.