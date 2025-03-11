Brush fire burns 4 acres near Marengo

A fast-moving brush fire burned about four acres on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 near Marengo, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts (Photo provided by the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts )

Dry ground conditions and dormant vegetation elevates the risk that outdoor fires can spreading rapidly, a Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts spokesman warned residents after firefighters battled a brush fire Tuesday.

Firefighters were called by an adjacent homeowner at 10:46 a.m. to the 20400 block of Delks Drive in unincorporated Marengo, said Alex Vucha, public information officer.

Crews arriving on scene shortly after found a fast-moving brush fire spreading through a retention pond and cattails. Union Fire Protection District also responded with additional resources, including a brush truck and firefighters, according to a department release.

The fire burned about four acres of land but was contained within 30 minutes. No surrounding homes or structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to the release.

Area residents are urged to use extreme caution if planning any outdoor burning, and reminded them to comply with local burn regulations.

“Windy conditions, low humidity, and dry fuels can cause fires to spread quickly, increasing the potential for property damage and safety hazards,” Vucha said.

Several other brush fires have occurred in recent weeks in the McHenry County area, including one this month that burned 10 acres near McHenry.