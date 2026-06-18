6 vie for Kane County circuit judge vacancy

Former Kane County Chief Judge Susan Clancy Boles will retire July 31. The Illinois Supreme Court will decide among six applicants to fill the position of circuit judge. (Monica Synett photo) (Monica Synett)

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Rochford is seeking public input on six applicants for a judge vacancy in the Kane County 16th Judicial Circuit.

The Illinois Constitution requires the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy, which will be created by the upcoming retirement of former Chief Judge Susan Clancy Boles on July 31.

Six applicants being considered are Associate Kane County Judges Marina Lark Cowart and David Kliment; Assistant State’s Attorney and Chief of the Criminal Division Robert Dore; Assistant Attorney General Andrew Whitfield; and attorneys Christopher Solfa, a partner at Cunningham, Meyer & Vedrine and Andrea Zenker, a partner at Higgins, Zenker & Coyle, according to a news release.

The public is invited to submit written comments concerning the applicants to Stacie Ryan at sryan@illinoiscourts.gov by 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

Anonymous letters will not be accepted. All comments will be held in the strictest confidence, according to the release.