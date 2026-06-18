Silvy: Five things the Bears must fix before training camp begins

The school of Ben is out for the summer.

The next month is really the only dead time on the NFL calendar. I’m sure the league will try to monetize something in the future to keep football top of mind, but for now, we’ll have to settle for our favorite players posting pictures of themselves on their European vacations.

If you do see a light on at 1920 Football Drive in Lake Forest, it’s probably coach Ben Johnson getting exotic, as in drawing up his playbook portfolio. Johnson was so laser-focused on getting back to the fundamentals this minicamp, he’ll be drawing up his next version of “stumble bum” so the Bears don’t trip over themselves trying to live up to heightened expectations.

One of the best things I heard at Halas Hall this past week came from the usually understated Montez Sweat.

When someone asked what he learned from his head coach in 2025, Sweat explained, “Ben, I mean, he worked the s**t out of us. If it wasn’t about winning, it was nonexistent.”

That quote made me laugh, appreciate Ben and scratch my head all at once.

What was I confused about?

It should go without saying that work and winning in the NFL are all that matter, but at Halas Hall, it hasn’t been a given. For a seven-year veteran to find that notable tells you all you need to know about how business was conducted in the past with the Bears.

So with work as the backdrop, these are the homework assignments I would hand out to the organization, even during summer break. This is their livelihood, after all, not a hobby.

Caleb Williams staying humble with his fame and hype: Let me get this out of the way at the top – my level of concern here is very small. I believe Caleb has his eyes on the prize and wants to be truly great and win titles. Williams’ leadership has been obvious during OTAs, and since he arrived in Chicago, he has never displayed the diva qualities portrayed in so many narratives. That said, getting the cover of Madden, Micah Parsons choosing him as the best player in the NFL, and other accolades can fuel an ego. Johnson won’t let this happen, and I have little worry that Williams will let it affect him.

Find out what is going on with Kyler Gordon: The Bears’ nickel corner played just three games last season because of soft-tissue injuries to a few different parts of his legs, and immediately suffered a similar injury this offseason. Gordon is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL at his position, yet Johnson and Dennis Allen can’t trust him just yet. Why does he keep getting hurt? With the Bears reworking the back end of their defense and Gordon’s ability to do it all, his availability is vital for the 2026 season.

Extend Darnell Wright before camp: Wright lived up to his full potential last season, even while playing with an injury. Offensive line coach Dan Roushar pushed all the (W)right buttons and helped develop Wright into an All-Pro.

Now the Bears must show him a large sum of money. ESPN insider Courtney Cronin believes something should get done soon.

Sign another pass rusher: The dream of reuniting Cam Jordan with Allen was dashed after Jordan re-signed with the Saints this week. Joey Bosa, Von Miller and Jadeveon Clowney are still out there, and one could be effective in a rotational role. Sure, the Bears may want to gauge what they have in-house during camp, but it’s not enough. It’s never enough. No NFL team has ever complained about having too many options to rush the quarterback. Sign one.

Get some clarity on the stadium location: This one would seem to take a miracle, and whatever happens (or doesn’t happen) won’t affect our enjoyment of the on-field product. While the state of Illinois hasn’t done its part, the Bears haven’t exactly proceeded in this quest like a competent business.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.