Letter: Rest of McHenry needs to be addressed

Mayor Jett in a landslide in the next election. Wow! That means more storage, more gaming, a new fast food restaurant and how about more used car lots!

Here’s a great idea: the vacant building across from his business that has been vacant for years might be a great place to start, close to downtown and across the street from his new parking lot. How about West Elm Street? Lots of vacant storefronts. How about the beautiful corner of Richmond and McCullom Lake Road.

No doubt that downtown and the riverwalk are beautiful, but it is time to explore the rest of our city. You know you are going to win so look beyond your last eight years and bring the rest of McHenry into your blindfolded vision. We are more than just downtown.

Carl Hurtig

McHenry