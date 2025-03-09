Letter: Deeply disturbed by campaign of McHenry alderperson candidate

If you see something, say something!

As a small business owner in downtown McHenry, I must speak out. I think the residents of McHenry are headed for a cliff in the upcoming consolidated election on April 1, 2025. This applies particularly to the alderperson race in Ward 1. I’m deeply disturbed by the campaign of one of the candidates, Bobbi Baehne. Her approach is a recipe for increased taxes and disaster. It’s obvious her campaign is about her and what she wants to see in downtown McHenry. In fact, at the McHenry City Council meeting of July 15, 2024, she finished her public comment by admonishing the City Council, saying, “It’s not just about doing what everybody who already lives here wants.”

In 2021, Baehne was endorsed for alderperson by U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood. That’s the same Lauren Underwood who recently voted against excluding biological males in female sports, and voted against a bill that would have allowed the deportation of immigrants convicted of sex crimes, stalking, child abuse or domestic violence from our country. If you search Baehne’s website and campaign Facebook page, you’ll find something else, she never mentions faith or involvement with any McHenry congregation. Are we not a faith-based community?

We need planned and sustainable growth. We need someone who wants to be a public servant, not a “celebrity.” Vote common sense, vote for Mark Seaquist for alderperson in Ward 1!

Kirk Donald

Johnsburg