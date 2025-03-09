March 09, 2025
Letter: County, state bleeding grandparents trying to pay their bills

By William C. Sergeant of Harvard
I’m a 74-year-old man working a full-time job to pay my bills. I did my taxes last year and discovered I made too much for Social Security, so I had to pay them back $6,000 of my $12,000 I had received from them. My earnings were $71,000 and then I get a letter from the county treasurer saying I would lose my senior freeze for those who make less than $65,000 and that would increase my real estate tax payment by $1,500 for the year 2025.

What is wrong with our country our county? Do you think our county should bleed our seniors for money because they work and have a job? Our state hands out taxpayer-funded pensions of $200,000, $300,000, $400,000 a year to workers. If we can do that, we shouldn’t need to bleed our grandparents to pay our bills. Very disappointed in our state and county.

William C. Sergeant

Harvard

