Letter: Parking important for downtown McHenry’s future

Growth and development are important, but some proposed buildings simply do not fit the character of our beloved downtown. As we shape the future of our community, we must prioritize what truly matters – one of the most crucial needs being parking. Without sufficient parking, our downtown could quickly become congested and less accessible for both residents and visitors. I look forward to reviewing the results of McHenry’s parking study and hope it will guide thoughtful decision-making.

Additionally, my vision for downtown is one that maintains its charm, accessibility, and small-town appeal. Large-scale apartment developments are out of alignment with that vision. Personally, I do not support apartment complexes in our downtown core. The future of McHenry is incredibly bright, and I am excited to be part of this journey as we continue to move in the right direction.

Frank McClatchey

Alderman 3rd Ward, McHenry