Letter: Maplewood School proposal ‘incompatible’ with neighborhood

I am in full agreement with the residents of the Maplewood School area who are objecting to the proposed building of 200 apartments and 50 townhomes. That is too dense and is incompatible with the present character of the neighborhood.

[ Read more: Cary townhouses, apartments move ahead at Maplewood, but neighbors still push for single-family homes ]

Also, at one time, didn’t Cary have a height limit of three stories? I’m guessing Maplewood School closed long ago due to lack of students, and now Cary is considering housing for a multitude of families, which will likely contain many school-age children who will need to be educated. Ironic.

Linn DeBoo

Cary