Guest view: Medicaid isn’t just a government program; it’s a vital support system

Imagine facing a mental health crisis and having nowhere to turn. For many in McHenry County and across Illinois, Medicaid is the safety net that ensures they don’t have to face that terrifying reality alone. As the Executive Director of NAMI McHenry County, I see firsthand how crucial Medicaid is in providing mental health care to our most vulnerable neighbors. Right now, that lifeline is under threat, and we need to talk about why protecting Medicaid funding matters to all of us.

Medicaid isn’t just a government program; it’s a vital support system. In fact, it’s the largest payer for mental health services in the U.S., covering over 27% of all mental health care. Here in Illinois, about 3.6 million people rely on Medicaid. That’s nearly a third of our state’s population depending on it for doctor visits, prescriptions, therapy, and crisis support. But Medicaid does more than just support mental health – it’s a lifeline for many other populations, too. In Illinois, nearly 1.4 million children, over 700,000 older adults, and approximately 500,000 people with disabilities rely on Medicaid for essential healthcare services. For older adults, this often includes long-term care and home health services, while people with disabilities depend on Medicaid for critical supports that enable them to live independently.

Without Medicaid, many individuals would be forced to forgo the care they need, leading to preventable emergencies and long-term health consequences. Proposed cuts to Medicaid at the federal level could have devastating effects. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been vocal about how these reductions could blow a hole in Illinois’ budget, worsening an already challenging $3.2 billion deficit. These aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet - they translate to real people losing access to services that keep them stable and healthy. When someone can’t get the care they need – whether it’s mental health support, disability services, or senior care – it often leads to more costly interventions like emergency room visits or nursing home placements, which places additional strain on our community resources.

In McHenry County, mental health has been consistently identified as a top priority in community health assessments. Residents report long wait times, difficulty finding providers, and challenges affording care even with insurance. Cuts to Medicaid would only deepen these issues. For many of our clients at NAMI McHenry County, Medicaid is their only means of accessing therapy, medication management, and crisis support. Without it, their options become dangerously limited. The same holds true for older adults relying on Medicaid-funded home health aides to age in place and for people with disabilities who need services to maintain their independence and quality of life.

Let’s be clear: reducing Medicaid funding doesn’t save money in the long run. It shifts costs to other parts of our system and to taxpayers. Imagine someone with untreated mental illness who ends up in the emergency room or becomes involved in the criminal justice system. Not only is that a tragic outcome for the individual, but it’s also far more expensive than providing early, preventive care through Medicaid-funded services. Similarly, when older adults lose access to community-based care, they may be forced into costly nursing home care, much of which is also covered by Medicaid.

There’s also an economic ripple effect to consider. Local service providers rely on Medicaid reimbursements to stay afloat. Cuts could lead to layoffs, agency closures, and fewer available services. This isn’t just a health issue; it’s a jobs issue and an economic stability issue for our region.

So, what can we do? First, we need to raise our voices. Contact your local, state, and federal representatives today to let them know you support protecting Medicaid. Share stories about how Medicaid has helped you or someone you love. Policymakers need to hear that these programs aren’t abstract concepts—they’re lifelines for real people.

Second, let’s keep the conversation going. Talk to your neighbors, join community forums, and use social media to spread awareness. The more people understand what’s at stake, the stronger our collective voice becomes.

Finally, consider supporting local organizations. Whether it’s through volunteering, donating, or simply learning more about our local resources, every action counts.

Protecting Medicaid isn’t just about numbers or politics; it’s about people. It’s about ensuring that our friends, family members, and neighbors—whether they’re children, older adults, people with disabilities, or those facing a mental health challenge—have access to the care they need when they need it most. Together, we can stand up for our community and ensure that no one is left behind.

Abbey Nicholas is executive director of NAMI McHenry County, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.