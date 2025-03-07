Letter: Thank you for your votes, Algonquin Township

Dear Editor,

Although my election as Algonquin Township supervisor will not be official until after the April 1st general election, I am deeply honored and grateful to have been elected as your Algonquin Township supervisor in this past Republican primary election on Feb. 25. This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of so many individuals who believed in our vision for a better community.

To all the volunteers, supporters, friends and family members who dedicated their time, energy and resources to our campaign – thank you. Your unwavering commitment, whether it was knocking on doors, stuffing bags, putting up signs, campaign contributions, making phone calls or offering words of encouragement, played an integral role in our success.

To the residents of Algonquin Township, I extend my heartfelt appreciation for your votes and trust. I am committed to serving our community with transparency, accountability and a focus on the needs of all residents. Together, we will work towards a future that reflects our shared values and aspirations.

As we embark on this new chapter, I invite each of you to stay engaged and share your ideas and concerns. Our township’s strength lies in our collective participation and dedication to making Algonquin Township a thriving place for all.

Thank you once again for your support. I look forward to serving you and working together to achieve our common goals.

Richard Tado

Fox River Grove