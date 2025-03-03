Watch Bradley student from Lake in the Hills sink 94-foot putt to win a car

Bradley University beat Northern Iowa in mens basketball Sunday, but the biggest winner of the night was Trevor Frey, a Bradley student from Lake in the Hills.
During a break in the game, Frey, a graduate of Crystal Lake South High School, participated in a contest where he had to putt a golf ball 94 feet across the basketball court and through a hole in a sign. For making the shot, he won a 2024 Mazda CX-50 from sponsor Scherer Mazda, a dealership in Peoria, where the university is also located.
Take a look at Frey’s winning hole-in-one: