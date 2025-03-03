March 03, 2025
Watch Bradley student from Lake in the Hills sink 94-foot putt to win a car

By Michelle Meyer
Trevor Frey, a Bradley University freshman from Lake in the Hills, putts across the basketball court on March 2, 2025, in a contest for a new car, which he won by making the shot.

Trevor Frey, a Bradley University freshman from Lake in the Hills, putts across the basketball court on March 2, 2025, in a contest for a new car, which he won by making the shot. (Photo provided by Bradley University)

Bradley University beat Northern Iowa in mens basketball Sunday, but the biggest winner of the night was Trevor Frey, a Bradley student from Lake in the Hills.

During a break in the game, Frey, a graduate of Crystal Lake South High School, participated in a contest where he had to putt a golf ball 94 feet across the basketball court and through a hole in a sign. For making the shot, he won a 2024 Mazda CX-50 from sponsor Scherer Mazda, a dealership in Peoria, where the university is also located.

Take a look at Frey’s winning hole-in-one:

Trevor Frey, a Bradley University freshman from Lake in the Hills, celebrates with the Bradley mascot Kaboom! after making a putt across the basketball court on March 2, 2025, to win a new car.

Trevor Frey, a Bradley University freshman from Lake in the Hills, celebrates with the Bradley mascot Kaboom! after making a putt across the basketball court on March 2, 2025, to win a new car. (Photo provided by Bradley University)

