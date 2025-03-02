McHenry woman gets 5 years for cocaine possession; fentanyl, child endangerment charges dropped

A McHenry woman initially charged with Class X drug offenses that could have led to a decades-long incarceration has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Desiree Crowcroft, 29, had faced more serious charges in two separate cases, including possession, manufacturing and delivery of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, Class X felonies; as well as child endangerment, according to indictments filed in McHenry County court. Those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal. Class X felonies carry a prison term up to 30 years.

Crowcroft is required to serve half of her prison term followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, according to the judgment order. She also is ordered to pay $2,390 in fees and fines.

She will receive credit for 148 days served in the county jail plus an additional 18 days for time spent working, volunteering or participating in a self-improvement program.

Crowcroft was out of jail pretrial on a 2023 pending narcotics-related case when arrested in September and charged in the second case. In the 2023 case, she was charged with two other defendants who have since had their cases adjudicated. In both cases, she also was charged with child endangerment.