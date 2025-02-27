Woodstock woman pleads guilty to DUI for crash that killed sister, gets 6 years in prison

A Woodstock woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving drunk before a crash that killed her sister and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Yaraldy Avilez Estrada, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing a crash that involved a death, a Class 2 felony, the judgment order filed in the McHenry County court said.

She is required to serve 85% of her prison time followed by two years of mandatory supervised release the order said. she will be given credit for 288 days spent in the county jail since her arrest May 17, plus an additional 20 days for time spent working, volunteering or participating in a self improvement program, the order said.

In exchange for her plea additional charges of aggravated DUI were dismissed, records show.

At 10:45 a.m. on May 15, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Dean Street and Gayle Drive near Woodstock for a reported crash with entrapment and a second person who had been ejected from the vehicle, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman Alex Vucha said at the time of the crash.

Avilez Estrada’s sister, Belan Estrada, 29, of Woodstock, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died later at the hospital. The Lake County coroner said she died of blunt force injuries due to the crash.

Authorities said Avilez Estrada was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla south on Dean Street, north of Gayle Drive, when the vehicle drove went off the left side of the road, then careened back onto Dean Street, crossed into the northbound lanes, left the road again to the west and crossed over Gayle Drive. The vehicle entered a yard at the southwest corner of the intersection before rolling over, striking a tree and coming to rest on its hood.

Avilez Estrada, who was wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated from the heavily damaged vehicle.

A GoFundMe was created to assist Estrada’s family with funeral costs. The online fundraiser raised $7,450 of a $10,000 goal. Estrada is remembered as a daughter, sister and mother to two young children, according to the GoFundMe.

At a hearing where Avilez Estrada asked for pretrial release to attend her sister’s funeral, Judge Mark Gerhardt denied her saying he did not trust her. He noted that a month prior to the fatal crash, she was convicted of misdemeanor DUI, failed to appear in court on that conviction. In both DUIs, the judge noted she had a blood alcohol level of .199, more than twice the legal limit.

Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Neubauer had objected to the release, informing the judge that her sister had died in the crash and that he anticipated charges against Avilez Estrada would “be enhanced.” He also noted that on April 16, weeks prior to the crash, Yaraldy Avilez Estrada was convicted of a misdemeanor DUI and given one year supervision.

When convicted in that case, she was “assessed as a high risk, requiring 75 hours of substance abuse treatment,” according to the order detaining her.

Messer said she could have Avilez Estrada fitted with an ankle monitor if he allows her to go to the funeral services.

“I don’t trust you. Your request is denied,” Gebhardt said.