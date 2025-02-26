Crystal Lake Central qualifies for IHSA dual team state for first time since 2017

Crystal Lake Central's Dylan Ramsey, top, holds down Wheeling's Joey Romano in their 126-pound match at the Class 2A Wheeling Dual Team Sectional on Tuesday at Wheeling High School. Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

WHEELING – Cayden Parks had accomplished a lot during his four years with Crystal Lake Central.

On top of the sectional and regional titles in the postseason, the Tigers senior qualified for the IHSA individual state tournament three times and placed on each trip. Parks added his second runner-up finish Saturday.

But despite all that success, there was still one goal Parks felt he needed to accomplish before his career ended: He wanted to help Central make it down to the IHSA dual team state tournament.

Parks and the Tigers finally checked off that goal Tuesday night after a gutty performance. Central pulled a full team performance to beat Wheeling, 43-20, to earn the program’s first trip to state since 2017.

“We knew what we could do at the beginning of the season,” Parks said. “This whole year, we’ve just been grinding out wins trying to get here. … I’m excited for it. I’m ready to go.”

Central will travel down to Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Friday and take on Mahomet-Seymour at the state quarterfinals. The Tigers will do it after they made the most of their opportunities Tuesday and limited the damage in other matches.

After mostly exchanging points during the first seven matches, Central held a 19-11 lead heading to 175 pounds. Parks and the Tigers felt that they could take control of their dual if they could get a spark heading into their upper weights with a lead.

Junior Tyler Porter gave his team that spark. Porter built an early 6-1 lead after the first period and controlled the rest of the match, winning by major decision to give the Tigers a 23-11 lead.

Parks won 190 by fall, senior Tommy McNeil took 215 by major decision and sophomore Jackson Marlett (113) and senior Payton Ramsey (120) each won by technical fall to secure the win.

“We all knew what was coming at 190 and 215,” Central coach Justen Lehr said. “No offense to them, like we’re just that good at those weights.”

Junior Dylan Ramsey (126) started the dual with a technical fall win while sophomore Nicholas Zuehlke (150) also won by technical fall. Senior Dominic Vitale (157) gave the Tigers’ their first pin of the night while junior Brandon Carbone (138) won by decision.

Parks felt like his team won Tuesday’s dual because Central knows what it takes to win a tight dual. The Tigers know they’re not going to win every match. But Parks felt as long as everyone on the team did his job, there wasn’t a doubt they’d earn a bid to state.

“If you can have guys go out there who maybe aren’t supposed to win, hold it to decisions instead of pins or just hold it to a decision instead of a major, every point matters in this point of the year,” Parks said. “You’ve got to wrestle smart for your team.”

The Tigers will compete at the state tournament for the eighth time since 2009 under Lehr. Central has placed on five of those trips, finishing as high as runner-up in both 2010 and 2011.

Central’s goal for the rest of the week is clear at this point for Parks. After achieving their goal of getting down to state, there’s one one thing left to do.

“Medal,” Parks said. “Get everyone on this team a medal.”