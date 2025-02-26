Algonquin home damaged in fire; occupant treated for burns

A fire broke out in a single-family home late Tuesday in Algonquin, rendering the structure uninhabitable and causing minor injuries to an occupant.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District was called to the fire in the 900 block of Zange Drive, arriving in less than three minutes to find flames showing from second-floor windows, the fire district said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived, the occupants were out of the house; one was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital for minor burns.

Firefighters used an “aggressive interior attack,” found the blaze was in a second-floor bathroom and hallways and brought it under control in 15 minutes, with crews remaining on scene “completing overhaul, addressing hotspots, and conducting an investigation,” the release said.

Officials continue to investigate. No damage estimate was available, but they said the house is uninhabitable because of fire and smoke damage.

The district was assisted by Algonquin police, the Huntley Fire Protection District and SEECOM Dispatch Center.