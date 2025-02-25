Election 2025: Polls open until 7 p.m. Tuesday for GOP primary in McHenry County

Signs directing voters where to go cast their ballots re set up on Thursday at the Algonquin Township Office at 3702 Route 14 in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Voters in Nunda, Algonquin and Grafton townships still have time to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday, voters will need to head to either the Election Center at 410 S Eastwood Dr., which is the universal polling place, or their local polling place. Voters can find their polling place and a sample ballot by plugging in their address here: mchenry-il.connect4.clarityelections.com/sample-ballot-locator/#Search.

Voters who change their mind about using a mail-in ballot can surrender it at the polls and vote in person. There also is a dropbox in the Election Center voting room or a 24/7 dropbox at the county building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock.

Voters also can register to vote at the polls. Just bring two forms of ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, lease or utility bill. One of the forms of ID needs to have a voter’s current address.

Elected offices for the three townships are on the ballot Tuesday and, in most cases, will determine who holds the offices for the next four years because there is no contest in the April 1 local election. That’s the day when many McHenry County-area races for mayors, city councils and school board, as well as other bodies of local government, will be chosen.

