Michaels opens in Crystal Lake; Daiso to follow in March

The former BuyBuy Baby site in Crystal Lake has been revived as a Michaels, and Japanese discount store Daiso is set to open end of March.

The site, at 5540 Northwest Highway, is divided into two spaces for Michaels and Daiso. Michaels opened Feb. 15.

Michaels is a national arts and crafts store that offers a range of products including frames and seasonal decor. This is the third Michaels location in the McHenry County area in addition to stores in Algonquin and McHenry.

Daiso is a global discount store that sells Japanese-inspired home decor, stationery, food and beauty products. There are locations in California, Washington and Texas, and the company will expand into the Illinois market with Crystal Lake as its second location.

Hundreds of people attended the Oswego grand opening earlier this month. The Crystal Lake location is planned to open March 29, Daiso Chief Operations Officer Jack Williams said.