Letter: Tim Carone best pick for Algonquin Township highway commissioner

I am writing today to express my enthusiastic endorsement of Tim Carone for Algonquin Township highway commissioner.

I have had the pleasure of working with Tim in my role as trustee. Tim was the village of Prairie Grove public works superintendent, and I was the public works liaison from 2009 until he left the village in 2017. I can confidently say that Tim possesses the qualities and experience necessary to excel in this role.

In his time at the village, Tim worked closely with administrators, staff, and elected officials to create an annual public works budget. He managed purchasing, procurement and bid preparation, equipment valuation, insurance, audits, and more. Tim brought the PASER system to the village and implemented best practices for pavement management.

Additionally, Tim performed exceptionally in the usual daily tasks of the department including mowing, patching, snowplowing and maintenance of trucks and equipment. Most importantly, Tim did all this and more on a shoestring budget. Tim was the contact for public works service calls and meeting with residents to address their concerns. He is still remembered for his responsiveness and dedication to the community.

In addition to his professional qualifications, Tim is a person of integrity and compassion. He consistently goes above and beyond to support our community through his work as a volunteer and director of a charitable foundation.

I wholeheartedly endorse Tim Carone for Algonquin Township highway Commissioner. Tim has the knowledge, experience and leadership to bring positive change.

Lisa Behm

Trustee, Village of Prairie Grove