Adam Cooke knocks in game-winner for Harvard boys hoops: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Harvard 55, Round Lake 54: At Round Lake Beach, Adam Cooke made a last-second shot to help the Hornets end the regular season with a win. Harvard (6-21) will start the playoffs against Woodstock North on Monday at the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional.

Cary-Grove 63, Burlington Central 60: At Burlington, Adam Bauer scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Trojans to a Fox Valley Conference win on the road. AJ Berndt added 21 points for C-G (18-13, 8-10) while Dylan Dumele made four 3-pointers.

Prairie Ridge 52, Dundee-Crown 41: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (12-19, 8-10) finished their regular season on a winning note, besting the Chargers (14-13, 8-10) at home.

Antioch 59, Woodstock North 27: At Antioch, the Thunder (4-23) ended their regular season with a loss on the road.

Girls bowling

IHSA state tournament: At the Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Woodstock co-op’s Torin Deacon ended her season by rolling a grand total of 1,002 over two rounds and six games.