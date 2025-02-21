Facing lawsuit, Republicans reopen applications for McConchie’s suburban Senate seat

Hoping to resolve a legal challenge, a group of suburban Republican leaders on Friday announced it is reopening applications for the vacant 26th Senate District seat.

The maneuver halts Barrington Hills Trustee Darby Hills’ appointment to the post, which was held by Republican Dan McConchie until his Feb. 2 resignation.

Hills and the other three original applicants will be considered for the seat and won’t have to reapply, said Lake County Republican Party Chair Keith Brin, who leads the legislative committee overseeing the appointment process. Any additional applicants will be interviewed before a public vote is taken at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Palatine Township Republican Organization headquarters, 765 N. Quentin Road, Palatine.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. To apply, contact Derek Murphy at (630) 901-6126 or derek@isrvf.com.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250221/illinois-state-politics/republicans-reopen-applications-for-mcconchies-suburban-senate-seat/