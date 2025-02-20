Algonquin man gets 8 years in prison for sharing child sex abuse material

An Algonquin man has agreed to an eight-year prison sentence for pleading guilty to disseminating child pornography.

Jacob M. Baker, 23, of the 1300 block of Greenridge Avenue, entered his plea on Wednesday.

According to Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Ken Hudson, between March 7 and March 30, 2024, Baker used torrent file-sharing software on his computer to upload and share a video that depicted a female child, who he knew was under the age of 13, engaged in a sexual act.

Baker has to serve at least 50% of the sentence before being eligible for parole, and received credit for the eight-and-a-half months he has spent in the Kane County jail awaiting trial.

Algonquin police investigated the case.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250220/crime/man-gets-8-years-in-prison-for-sharing-child-sex-abuse-material/