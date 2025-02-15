Tony Grzetic, Woodstock seniors celebrate win over Johnsburg

Woodstock's Charlie Walrod shoots the ball as he goes to the basket against Johnsburg's Josh Kaunas (left) during a Kishwaukee River Conference basketball game on Friday at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

WOODSTOCK – Before he dropped in a key 3-pointer Friday night, Tony Grzetic, one of 11 Woodstock basketball players honored on senior night before the Blue Streaks' Kishwaukee River Conference battle against Johnsburg, he dropped a tear.

Several.

Grzetic didn’t say whether his tears splashed similarly to his 3.

“I was actually crying while standing out there [outside the gym entrance] while waiting to walk in [before the game],” said Grzetic, a 6-foot-2 forward. “I’ve been kind of soaking in this moment. Just being here and being a senior now, I feel like how other guys [seniors in years past] did when they were in the same position as me.”

Grzetic helped make the night even more special for Woodstock, as the Streaks won 47-36 to dash the Skyhawks' hopes of winning the KRC title. Johnsburg (15-14, 9-4) needed to win to remain a game behind leader Sandwich.

Johnsburg's Jayce Schmitt blocks the shot of Woodstock's Denzel Juarez during a Kishwaukee River Conference basketball game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

With Woodstock (18-11, 8-5) winning, Sandwich (18-11, 11-2), which beat Woodstock North on Friday, clinched the conference championship. Defending KRC champ Johnsburg came in riding a season-best four-game winning streak.

“Bad night,” Johnsburg coach Mike Toussaint said. “We’ve been playing well, but this is what we thought we should have been doing all year. Things haven’t gone the way we anticipated.”

Jayce Schmitt had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Johnsburg, which had its lowest-scoring game of the season. The Skyhawks missed several layups and putbacks early and never found their shooting touch against the Streaks' man-to-man defense. They shot 13 of 59 from the floor (22%) and were 6 of 26 from 3-point range.

“It was a struggle, just really could not finish at all,” Schmitt said. “We kept trying different things, and it just wasn’t working out tonight.”

Toussaint credited Woodstock coach Ryan Starnes and what the Streaks did down the stretch to secure the win. Johnsburg pulled within 42-34 after Schmitt hit a 3-pointer with 5:28 left in the fourth, but Woodstock made 5 of 8 free throws to keep the Skyhawks at bay.

“We try to take away the 3-point line against them the best we can, because it’s hard to do,” Starnes said. “We talk about being good one-on-one defenders because they try to drive and kick to their shooters. Your instincts defensively are to slide over and help, and that’s what they want you to do.”

Woodstock has had Johnsburg’s number in the last year. The Streaks handed the Skyhawks their only KRC loss last season and swept the season series this season.

Johnsburg's Trey Toussaint battles with Woodstock's Liam Laidig for a loose ball during a Kishwaukee River Conference basketball game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“They play really good defense, and we kind of struggle when there’s a lot of physical defense,” Schmitt said.

Starnes had no answer for his team’s three straight wins against Johnsburg dating back to last season.

“Whatever it is, we’ll take it,” he said. “We’ll keep rolling with it. Knock on wood, I guess.”

Woodstock led 26-18 at halftime, but Schmitt’s two free throws got Johnsburg within 30-25 with 2:19 left in the third quarter. Grzetic answered, knocking down a right-wing 3-pointer.

Grzetic rarely shoots from the perimeter, and his 3 attempt earlier in the third missed everything.

“If I’m open, I tend to let it fly, even if I’m going to air ball a shot,” said Grzetic, who grabbed five rebounds and fed JJ Stokes (six points) for a layup that put the Streaks up 42-31 in the fourth.

Joey Nitz, who had 10 points and five rebounds, followed Grzetic’s 3-pointer with a 3 of his own. Freshman Liam Laidig had a team-high 12 points and seven rebounds for Woodstock. Max Beard finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Starnes started five seniors who don’t start – sixth-man Nitz, Samuel Tafoya, Brett Neuhart, Charlie Walrod and Jackson Thomas – and they helped the hosts build an 11-5 lead after one quarter. Senior Denzel Juarez and usual starting guard Collin Greenlee, another senior, came off the bench to hit 3-pointers in the first quarter. Walrod opened the scoring with a basket in the lane.

“I’m really proud of the group of seniors,” Starnes said. “There’s only a handful of them who play regularly, and people who come and watch these games don’t get a chance to see what the other seniors do every day. A lot of times they’re the scout team, but they’re the ones who are making us better every day in practice.”