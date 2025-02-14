Huntley girls hoops wins 4th straight FVC title: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Huntley 71, Prairie Ridge 18: At Huntley, the Red Raiders won their fourth straight outright Fox Valley Conference title. Huntley (30-0, 17-0) also tied the program’s record for most wins in a season, which was set during the 2015-16 season.

Anna Campanelli led the Red Raiders with 17 points and Paula Strzelecki added 11 points.

Maia Cassin finished with 5 points for the Wolves (12-15, 8-9) while Zoe Nanos and Bella Militello each finished with 4.

Cary-Grove 48, McHenry 18: At Cary, Ellie Mjaanes scored 27 points for the Trojans to go over the 1,000-career points mark. Sam Skerl finished with 7 points for C-G (22-7, 16-2) while Avery Stortz added 4.

Maritza Martinez led the Warriors (3-27, 0-18) with 6 points.

Burlington Central 48, Hampshire 47: At Burlington, three Rockets scored in double-figures to help their team pick up a close FVC win. Julia Scheuer led Central (10-19, 8-9) with 16 points, Audrey LaFleur added 13 while Ainsley Wilson finished with 12.

Chloe Van Horn led the Whip-Purs (13-16, 9-8) with 17 points and Mikala Amegasse added 13.

Crystal Lake Central 50, Dundee-Crown 29: At Crystal Lake, Ruby Macke and Hadley Ferrero both scored in double-figures to lead the Tigers to a FVC win. Macke led Central (20-8, 12-5) with 16, Ferrero had 10 while Leah Spychala added 9.

Crystal Lake South 49, Jacobs 24: At Algonquin, the Gators picked up their second straight win in commanding fashion. Laken LePage led South (15-14, 9-8) with 17 points, Gaby Dzik scored 14 while Tessa Melhuish added 12.

Johnsburg 61, Harvard 28: At Johnsburg, Summer Toussaint knocked in 15 points to help the Skyhawks pick up their 20th win of the season. Carlie Majercik added 12 points for Johnsburg (20-11, 9-4) while Ava Jablonski and Skye Toussaint each added 8 points.

Alden-Hebron 43, Hiawatha 37: At Hiawatha, Rileigh Gaddini scored 20 points to lead the Green Giants to a win on the road. Hayden Smith added 11 points for (A-H (7-17, 2-5).

Plano 58, Richmond-Burton 14: At Plano, the Rockets (7-21, 1-13) couldn’t keep up in their road Kishwaukee River Conference game.