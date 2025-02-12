Jo-Ann closing 500 stores, including several across northern Illinois

Joann Fabrics and Crafts, 714 Commons Drive, in the Geneva Commons Shopping Center on Randall Road, is one of 26 Illinois locations that will close as part of the company's voluntary and ongoing Chapter 11 process. (Brenda Schory)

The store closures, including the Joliet store, are part of Joann’s ongoing chapter 11 process. — Jo-Ann plans to close 500 of its 850 craft and fabric stores, including several across northern Illinois, the company announced Tuesday.

The closures are part of Jo-Ann’s ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. The company already has filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing about 500 stores across the U.S., according to a news release sent Tuesday from Jo-Ann.

The Jo-Ann store in Sterling is slated for closure, the company announced Tuesday. (Earleen HInton)

Several locations across northern Illinois are on the list, including:

• 36 Danada Square, Wheaton

• 526 S. Route 59, Naperville

• 362 W. Army Trail Road, Suite 230, Bloomingdale

• 714 Commons Drive, Geneva

• 15752 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park

• 2741 Plainfield Road, Joliet

• 3310 Shoppers Drive, McHenry

• 2391 County Line Road, Algonquin

• 3201 E. Lincolnway, Sterling

• 3940 Route 251, Suite A1, Peru

• 1611 S. West Ave., Freeport

No date was given for when these locations will close.

Jo-Ann currently operates about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website.

“This was a very difficult decision to make given the major impact we know it will have on our team members, our customers and all of the communities we serve,” the company said in the release.